The DX140W-7, which replaces the DX140W-5, has a maximum digging depth of 14 ft. 8 in.

Doosan Infracore North America introduced its next-generation -7 Series wheel excavators: the Doosan DX140W-7, DX190W-7 and DX210W-7.

Each machine is equipped with a balance of power and fuel efficiency to keep operators working productively. The "dash 7" excavators replace the "dash 5" models in the Doosan excavator lineup.

Designed for demanding tasks, the three new Doosan -7 Series wheel excavators deliver powerful digging and maneuverability when working on bridges and roadways or in urban areas. Each machine is equipped with a balance of power and fuel efficiency, along with best-in-class comfort features, intelligent controls and smart machine functionality, to help operators take on their toughest jobsite challenges, the manufacturer said.

"Each day comes with unexpected challenges, so it's critical that Doosan excavators are equipped with machine features that help our customers take on whatever comes their way," said Joel Escalante, senior product specialist.

"With our new wheel excavators, customers can achieve powerful digging and more maneuverability, all while reducing fuel consumption. We've also enhanced the excavator cab with additional comfort features and now offer an all-around view monitor camera system for even better visibility of the job site."

Powerful Digging, Maneuverability

Equipped with superior hydraulics, the redesigned wheel excavators deliver the powerful digging force needed to move and lift more material with each cycle. A one-touch power boost feature can be enabled to help amplify hydraulic power for digging in tough material.

The new -7 Series wheel excavators have a modular design that allows owners to easily configure the machine's undercarriage to level, backfill material with the front dozer blade or stabilize the machine when digging. Owners can choose from four independent outriggers or a front dozer blade and independent rear outriggers.

Doosan wheel excavators are often used in highway and street development, building, manufacturing operations, site development and land improvement. For example, a wheel excavator customer can drive on the shoulder of a road to dig in an adjacent ditch or use a bucket with a hydraulic thumb or tiltrotator to pick up materials and load them into a truck for disposal.

Maximize Productivity, Fuel Consumption With Smart Technologies

The redesigned wheel excavators feature smart technologies such as Smart Power Control (SPC) to improve machine efficiency while maintaining productivity through variable speed control and pump torque control. Each of the four power modes will function with SPC engaged or disengaged; however, SPC is only active in the digging work mode.

Four work modes, auto idle, auto shutoff and machine diagnostics help wheel excavator owners manage their fuel costs. In addition, each machine is equipped with engine auto shutdown to save fuel and help lower warranty hours.

Improved Visibility, Comfort

The redesigned Doosan wheel excavator models are built for all-day operator comfort with features to reduce noise and vibration. The cab offers more floor space, automotive-style heating and air conditioning and excellent visibility through the front, rear and overhead windows.

Inside the cab is an optional deluxe air-suspension seat that is heated and cooled, ergonomically designed joystick controls and a new user-friendly, 8-in. Smart Touch screen.

The multilingual Doosan Smart Touch screen, standard on -7 Series excavators, displays important settings and information on one screen. From the easy-to-read touch screen, operators can monitor critical machine functions and control machine settings, rearview camera, heating and cooling, radio and Bluetooth wireless technology.

All-Around View Monitoring (AVM) System

The optional 360-degree all-around view monitoring (AVM) camera system displays a full view of the machine's surroundings, giving operators greater confidence when operating or positioning the machine in tight work areas. Five unique visual perspectives can be seen from the separate AVM monitor: top view, rear view, top+right view, rear+corner view and 3D view.

The AVM camera system can be linked with optional ultrasonic detection sensors for an additional level of awareness of objects behind the machine.

New Machine Offerings

The optional load isolation system engages automatically at 3.1 mph, reducing attachment and machine bouncing when traveling on uneven road surfaces. The standard auto hold brake system engages the digging brake automatically to improve operator comfort and productivity. The fine swing function reduces the shock from excavator swing starts and stops to help with operator accuracy.

An optional trailer-ready feature allows wheel excavator operators to pull a 5- to 10-ton trailer. In addition, a tilt-rotator working mode and a priority valve enable the use of mulchers, grass cutters and other specialty attachments.

Four Selectable Power Modes

Doosan continues to offer four selectable power modes, giving operators more control over the excavator's performance and helping to reduce fuel consumption.

Power+ mode for severe digging conditions and mass loading (top loading)

Power mode for extremely deep trenching and simultaneously truck loading

Standard power mode for general ground utility applications: digging and pipe laying

Economy mode for precise grading and to maximize controllability and machine efficiency

DoosanCONNECT Telematics

The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system comes standard on all -7 Series wheel excavators, making it easy to remotely monitor and maintain machines. DoosanCONNECT Telematics is an equipment diagnostic tool that monitors the health, location and productivity of Doosan construction equipment from a user-friendly mobile app and website.

Doosan -7 Series Wheel Excavator Specs

DX140W-7 replaces the DX140W-5

Horsepower: 137 hp (102 kW) at 2,000 rpm

Operating weight: 34,760 lb. (15,800 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 14 ft. 8 in. (4.5 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 24 ft. 2 in. (7.4 m)

Maximum loading height: 19 ft. 4 in. (6 m)

DX190W-7 replaces the DX190W-5

Horsepower: 159.6 hp (119 kW) at 1,900 rpm

Operating weight: 46,187 lb. (20,950 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 18 ft. 9 in. (6 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 29 ft. 8 in. (9 m)

Maximum loading height: 22 ft. 2 in. (6.8 m)

DX210W-7 replaces the DX210W-5

Horsepower: 171.2 hp (127.7 kW) at 1,900 rpm

Operating weight: 50,706 lb. (23,000 kg)

Maximum digging depth: 19 ft. 4 in. (5.9 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 31 ft. 2 in. (9.5 m)

Maximum loading height: 23 ft. 4 in. (7.2 m)

