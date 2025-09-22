Caterpillar introduces advanced features in next gen Cat articulated trucks, including smart controls, efficient C13 engine, automatic traction control, safety enhancements, and onboard training tools. Production set for Jan 2026. Visit cat.com for more info.

Caterpillar photo Cat 730 articulated truck

Caterpillar introduces a smarter articulated truck design with built-in automatic features for the next generation Cat 725, 730, 730 EJ and 735 models.

The upgraded interior puts control at your fingertips, with all functions accessible through a sleek touchscreen or a smooth, responsive keypad — plus, the touchscreen can be effortlessly navigated using the integrated jog dial for added convenience. New push-to-start with operator ID stores up to 50 operator IDs to quickly get to work and safeguard against unauthorized use, according to Caterpillar.

"Caterpillar's latest machine design makes operating our next gen articulated trucks feel more comfortable, responsive and user-friendly than ever," said Sherrie Williams, global product application specialist of Caterpillar. "With the introduction of the Cat C13B engine on the 725, the improved power-to-weight ratio means it is up to 14 percent more efficient on our Tier IV Final [and equivalent] machines."

Reliable Performance

The new Cat C13 engine powers the next generation of trucks with ratings from 345 to 424 hp, depending on the model. Designed to meet global emission standards — including U.S. EPA Tier IV Final, EU Stage V, Japan 2014 and Korea Stage V — the C13 features a compact, lightweight design with no need for exhaust gas recirculation, according to Caterpillar. The machine is available in configurations suitable for all regions worldwide, ensuring reliable performance across a wide range of applications

Requiring no operator input, advanced automatic traction control prevents wheel slippage in poor underfoot conditions for maximum traction and productivity. The new engine overspeed control works seamlessly with Automatic Retarder Control (ARC) to manage braking and automatically adjust engine speed — enhancing truck handling, improving steering response and building confidence for newer operators in challenging conditions, according to Caterpillar.

Machine speed limiting supports safe operation by allowing ground speed to be set by the operator or in service mode — ideal for uneven terrain, high-traffic areas, or sites with strict speed regulations, according to Caterpillar.

In addition, the integrated body height limiter promotes safety by helping ensure the machine operates within job site standards and height restrictions.

The Cat 725, 730 and 735 models feature a redesigned dump body that offers easier loading than previous designs and maximizes payload. The redesigned body features a rerouted exhaust heat system that helps minimize material carryback, improving load efficiency and reducing cleanup time, according to Caterpillar.

Improved payload technology allows operators to view real-time load weights on the integrated display, and the system's updated software and sensors provide accurate data. External payload indicator lights alert the loading operator when approaching rated payload and when payload is reached.

Built-in Safety

Caterpillar's unique feature, dynamic roll protection, supports rollover prevention, working in parallel with the field-proven stability assist, which prevents hoisting on uneven terrain. Configurable to material and job site conditions, this new feature monitors conditions to detect when the truck is experiencing high lateral acceleration, provides a visual and audible alarm, reduces fuel and applies service brakes automatically, according to Caterpillar. It reduces the risk of machine rollover due to high-speed cornering, helping minimize downtime and safety repairs from rolling the truck. In addition, stability assist software reports information via VisionLink to increase awareness of when an event has occurred.

Reducing operator fatigue, the new auto wait brake (AWB) automatically applies service brakes when the shift lever is in any position other than park and ground speed reaches 0 mph. The service brakes apply in less than one second after the machine has stopped, and after eight seconds, the transmission shifts to neutral with AWB engaging. Simply applying the throttle re-engages the transmission and releases the service brakes. This new feature eliminates the need to shift to park for short duration stops and saves fuel when shifting to neutral. This feature also works with the machine hill assist, by applying the service brakes, preventing rollback.

A new dump body height limit feature for 725, 730 and 735 models allows the bed raise height to be set to meet job site conditions. The operator can quickly set the raise height limit by raising the bed to the desired height and holding a button on the keypad.

Alternatively, it can be set through the display service mode to meet site-wide limits. This feature helps prevent the dump body from contacting overhead objects and increases cycle time by limiting full-body travel.

The Cat 730 EJ articulated yruck ejects the load without raising the body to help maintain machine stability. This unique design allows load dispersal on inclines, side slopes and in very soft underfoot conditions like those found on landfill sites. Virtually eliminating material sticking to the body to increase productivity, the truck can eject in areas with low overhead clearance, such as around overhead lines or in tunneling and underground operations, according to Caterpillar. Delivering faster cycle times, the versatile 730 EJ can eject and spread material on the go to reduce the need for additional spreading and dozing equipment.

Providing front and rear proximity detection, all next generation articulated trucks offer an optional object detect and multiview camera via a separate secondary monitor. The system's radar sensors, mounted fore and aft, provide visual and audible alerts when objects are within the truck's travel path. Four discrete camera views, that are configurable to the operator's preference, are mounted at the front, rear and sides in order to enhance the operator's view around the truck.

Coaching Advice

An onboard, optional interactive training tool, operator coaching, measures and reports on individual operator behaviors that impact efficiency, safety and machine health. Operator coaching identifies opportunities to improve operating behavior for the inexperienced as well as experienced operators alike by monitoring 14 activities, according to Caterpillar.

Tips can be viewed on a summary page on the main touchscreen display, while animated video tutorials provide operator instructions. For fleet managers, the GPS function includes maps to show the location of where tips are triggered on the work cycle. Among the 14 coaching tips are:

• hoisting without articulation;

• hoisting with transmission in neutral;

• hoisting on level ground;

• reducing cornering speed;

• using lower gear when retarding;

• reducing speed in rough conditions; and

• approaching grade in lower gear.

Production of the new next generation Cat articulated trucks, starting with the 730 model, is scheduled for January 2026.

For more information, visit cat.com.

