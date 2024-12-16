Caterpillar Inc. introduces the new Cat D8 Dozer, packed with advanced technology for enhanced performance and operator comfort. The redesigned cab offers more space and visibility, while assist technology features boost productivity. Remote operation capabilities and enhanced connectivity streamline service efficiency. Application-specific models, like the waste handler, are built to withstand challenging environments.

Photo courtesy of Caterpillar The Cat D8 rounds out the updated Next Generation dozer family.

Caterpillar Inc. is announcing the new Cat D8 dozer with advanced technology designed to provide faster more accurate results.

The next generation design makes it easier for operators to transition to different machine sizes. The bulldozer's elevated sprocket offers better ride and balance than low-drive undercarriages, and its long undercarriage delivers the D8's renowned performance of high penetration forces and superior dozing performance.

The Cat C15 engine offers an increase in horsepower over the previous build to take on a wide range of dozing, ripping and grading tasks.

Completely Redesigned Cab

The D8 dozer's next generation cab offers more space than the previous design complete with a wide air suspension seat with multiple adjustment options. Featuring an integrated rollover protective structure (ROPS), the next generation cab provides 17 percent improved visibility than the previous design. (Visibility improvements based on virtual visibility analysis. Comparisons made from a D8 (21B) model to the Next Generation D8 (22A) model.) It can be removed in approximately 30 minutes to facilitate machine servicing.

The 10-in. touchscreen main display has built-in key features assistance to give operators an overview of the machine, technologies and helpful tips. When the machine is in reverse, the standard high-definition rearview camera feed shows prominently in the display.

Distributed air from the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system effectively circulates around the operator and helps reduce window fogging and frosting.

Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

Broad Technology Offering

Assist technology features minimize operator input, boosting productivity for less experienced operators and decreasing effort and fatigue for everyone, while delivering quicker and more precise outcomes. Cat Assist with Attachment Reader Option (ARO) standard features include:

Stable Blade to work seamlessly with operator inputs to help produce a smoother surface when operating manually

Traction Control automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear (Feature not operational indoors or in areas where a GNSS/GPS signal is not available.)

Steer Assist reduces steering inputs by automating track and blade tilt steering

Blade Load Monitor leverages GPS and provides real-time feedback on current load versus optimal blade load, based on ground conditions, and actively monitors machine load and track slip2

AutoRip automates ripper raise/lower and shank in/out positioning to maximize ripping productivity

Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides wiring and mounting for faster installation of dealer-installed options like Cat Grade with 3D, AccuGrade, Universal Total Station (UTS) or other grade control systems

AutoCarry uses a GPS signal to automate blade lift, helping to maintain consistent blade load and reduce track slip2

Cat Grade with Slope Assist automatically maintains pre-established blade position without a GNSS/GPS signal

Slope Indicate is included in the main machine displace and shows side slope and uphill/downhill grades to help operators with slope work

Remote Operation

Featuring an external connector for efficient dealer installation of a plug-and-play, roof-mounted remote-control unit, the new D8 dozer ships from the factory remote control ready. Cat Command for Dozing removes the operator from the cab by enabling remote dozer operation when working in hazardous environments.

With no on-site network requirements, the portable and lightweight Command console provides quick and efficient line-of-sight remote control from up to 1,312 ft. for optimum operator visibility. The Command station delivers comfortable, non-line-of-sight operation either on-site or from miles away. The station features a comfortable seat, familiar controls and allows the use of Grade, Payload, Assist and other technologies using the included touchscreen.

Enhanced Machine Connectivity

The next generation D8 dozer design enables a wider range of machine connectivity than prior models. Streamlining service efficiency, Remote Troubleshoot saves time and money by allowing the Cat dealer to perform dozer diagnostic testing remotely. Remote Flash enables on-board software updates without a technician at a convenient time that does not disrupt the production schedule.

Customizable dashboards streamline fleet management efficiency by providing critical machine operating information like dozer hours, miles, location with mapping, idle time, CO2 emissions, asset status and operation, and fuel utilization.

The D8 dozer leverages VisionLink to provide actionable data insights, accessed anywhere a connection is available through Cat Product Link, for all connected assets, regardless of fleet size or manufacturer.

Application Specific Performance

The next generation Cat D8 waste handler is designed and built from the frame up to withstand challenging landfill operating environments. Specialized guarding, striker bars and seals help protect the machine and undercarriage from impact, material wrapping and airborne debris.

Impact-resistant polycarbonate cab doors eliminate the need for door screens, while lights are mounted high on the dozer, away from the debris for protection, to illuminate the work area. The configuration features a high debris cooling system with automatic reversing fan, cooling system swing out cleaning access, laminated thermal shields and insulated clean emissions module. Its waste undercarriage with center-hole track shoes and landfill-specific blade designs help to optimize performance.

For more information, visit cat.com.

