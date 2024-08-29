Rendering courtesy of NY State Parks The Crow’s Nest is a set of stairs located alongside American Falls that allow visitors to climb halfway up the side of the waterfall to take in views of the Niagara River.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans Aug. 27 to begin a $9 million construction on the extension of the "Crow's Nest" at Niagara Falls State Park, north of Buffalo.

The expansion project will include building new stairs and an overlook structure which will connect the existing Crow's Nest feature to Prospect Point with the goal of providing a new, close-up view of the world-famous series of waterfalls.

"Niagara Falls State Park is the perfect place to get outdoors, get offline and enjoy nature," Hochul said in a statement released by her office. "This project will provide another opportunity for New Yorkers to put their phones down and take advantage of all the beautiful natural resources that our state has to offer."

Niagara Falls is made up of three separate waterfalls on the border of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario. Two of the three falls, known as American Falls and Blue Veil Falls, are within New York, while the more well-recognized Horseshoe Falls is in Canada.

The Crow's Nest is a set of stairs located alongside American Falls that allow visitors to climb halfway up the side of the waterfall to take in breathtaking views of the Niagara River roaring 188 ft. over the nearby cliffside before requiring them to go back down into the gorge and return to the upper level via the Maid of the Mist elevators.

When complete, the construction project will give visitors with a new option to experience the Niagara Gorge and relieve pedestrian congestion in the lower gorge during the busy season, where the only current means of egress is the observation tower's indoor elevator. The stairs will be operated as a one-way exit from the lower gorge during the busy season, and as a two-way access to the overlook during a portion of the off season, the state noted.

"We believe our $1.7M investment in this innovative project will further enhance the Maid of the Mist Experience," noted Christopher M. Glynn, president of the Maid of the Mist. "When the extension is finished, it will expedite people moving up to Prospect Point, alleviating some of the pressure on the observation tower elevators during our busiest times, such as the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends."

Work on the extension is set to get started in early September and be completed in time for the 2026 tourist season. The building effort is being funded by capital funding from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, as well as The Maid of the Mist Corp., the Niagara River Greenway, and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Planned Park Upgrades Are Welcome News

Reaction among New York officials to the upgrades at Niagara Falls, one of the state's three most iconic landmarks — along with the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor and the Empire State Building in Manhattan — has been extremely positive.

"This project perfectly exemplifies the ways we are working to enhance our visitors' experiences to our state parks," explained Randy Simons, commissioner pro tempore of the parks system. "In this case, the stairs will provide recreation opportunities by expanding access to the lower part of the gorge and to Niagara Falls, an alternative to needing an elevator, and the overlook will allow people to experience the falls from a very close and unparalleled viewing perspective. We are grateful to all of our partners who have contributed to this project."

U.S. Congressman Tim Kennedy, D-New York's 26th District, said his region "is enriched by having one of the natural wonders of the world in our own backyard. This project will improve access with even more breathtaking views of Niagara Falls and provide a new way for residents and tourists to take in nature and enjoy the great outdoors with friends and family."

Rob Ortt, a Republican New York state senator representing the 62nd District, called the waterfall the "crown jewel" of New York's parks system.

"Creating more navigable paths at one of the most popular destinations at Niagara Falls State Park is long overdue and ultimately will make for better visitor experiences for guests from around the world," he added.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and other attractions, which saw a record 79.5 million visits in 2022.

