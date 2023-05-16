Niece Equipment recently held an open house the its newest facility in Fort Worth.

The event was held in conjunction with a NASCAR race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Niece President Al Niece operates Niece Motorsports in addition to his equipment company, which specializes in water trucks, fuel and lube trucks and water towers.

The Fort Worth Branch has been in the works for several years, according to Niece.

"The whole state of Texas is hot for construction," Niece said, "but I've always wanted to be in DFW just because of the volume of business here."

Niece's corporate offices and a manufacturing plant are in Buda, outside of Austin, and a second plant is located in Fort Scott, Kan.

The new branch will serve as a sales, rental and service facility for the company's water trucks, fuel and lube trucks and freestanding water tanks. The 12,000-sq.-ft. sits on a 5-acre tract just across the street from Fort Worth's "equipment row," home to several major equipment dealers' branch offices. CEG

Today's top stories