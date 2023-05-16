List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Niece Hosts Open House for New Fort Worth Facility

    Tue May 16, 2023 - West Edition #11
    CEG


    Niece Equipment recently held an open house the its newest facility in Fort Worth.

    The event was held in conjunction with a NASCAR race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Niece President Al Niece operates Niece Motorsports in addition to his equipment company, which specializes in water trucks, fuel and lube trucks and water towers.

    The Fort Worth Branch has been in the works for several years, according to Niece.

    "The whole state of Texas is hot for construction," Niece said, "but I've always wanted to be in DFW just because of the volume of business here."

    Niece's corporate offices and a manufacturing plant are in Buda, outside of Austin, and a second plant is located in Fort Scott, Kan.

    The new branch will serve as a sales, rental and service facility for the company's water trucks, fuel and lube trucks and freestanding water tanks. The 12,000-sq.-ft. sits on a 5-acre tract just across the street from Fort Worth's "equipment row," home to several major equipment dealers' branch offices. CEG

    A variety of water delivery solutions are available from Niece, including water towers, on-highway trucks and off-road tankers. (CEG photo)
    The Niece Equipment facility sits along busy Loop 820 in Fort Worth, near the major concentration of heavy equipment dealers in the DFW area. (CEG photo)
    Pete Menard (R), equipment manager of Austin Bridge and Road, discusses water solutions for the job site with Al Niece, president of Niece Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Robert Franklin (L), Rokbak’s sales and marketing manager of North America and Jeff Udelson of Easton Sales and Rentals were on hand for the Niece open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Niece staffers Johnny Rainey, Bill Rose and Shane Foreman answer questions at Niece’s open house about the company’s wide range of water, fuel and lube trucks. (CEG photo)
    The open house was held on race weekend at nearby Texas Motor Speedway, where Niece Motorsports race trucks would compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The speedway’s official pace car paid a visit to the open house event. (CEG photo)
    A vintage wooden horse-drawn water tank sits in front of the impressive new branch in Fort Worth. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Events Niece Equipment TEXAS






