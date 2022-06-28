The Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) held its 2022 Membership Summer Kick-Off at Nixon-Egli Equipment on June 18 in Ontario, Calif.

This was the largest membership event of the year and was attended by approximately 150 people affiliated with the construction industry, including contractors, equipment dealers and industries that serve the competitive southern California construction community.

The Membership Summer Kick-Off offered prospective members a unique networking opportunity at a relaxed and enjoyable event. The event offered these prospective members a look into the reasons companies obtain membership with SCCA. Some of those benefits include labor relations, legislative & regulatory advocacy, legal resources, safety resources, educational seminars/programs and industry events and business networking events like the Membership Summer Kick-Off.

About SCCA

Since its establishment in 1974, Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) is volunteered-led and is governed by members comprised of union-affiliated contractor businesses and affiliate construction industry service providers. SCCA was established to maintain high professional standards among construction contractors by encouraging sound business methods, efficiency and cooperation between contractors, raising the industry standard. CEG

