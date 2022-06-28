List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Nixon-Egli Equipment Hosts 2022 Summer Kick-Off Event

Tue June 28, 2022 - West Edition #14
CEG


The Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) held its 2022 Membership Summer Kick-Off at Nixon-Egli Equipment on June 18 in Ontario, Calif.

This was the largest membership event of the year and was attended by approximately 150 people affiliated with the construction industry, including contractors, equipment dealers and industries that serve the competitive southern California construction community.

The Membership Summer Kick-Off offered prospective members a unique networking opportunity at a relaxed and enjoyable event. The event offered these prospective members a look into the reasons companies obtain membership with SCCA. Some of those benefits include labor relations, legislative & regulatory advocacy, legal resources, safety resources, educational seminars/programs and industry events and business networking events like the Membership Summer Kick-Off.

About SCCA

Since its establishment in 1974, Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) is volunteered-led and is governed by members comprised of union-affiliated contractor businesses and affiliate construction industry service providers. SCCA was established to maintain high professional standards among construction contractors by encouraging sound business methods, efficiency and cooperation between contractors, raising the industry standard. CEG

The end of the evening overhead shot of the attendees. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Hosts of the evening from Nixon-Egli Equipment James Nixon, Greg Schmidt, Shari Sendejo and Kevin Hague. (CEG photo)
The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers booth was hosted by (L-R) Shelton Champion, Gregory DeNobrega, Jason Rodriguez and Brent Bjornstad. (CEG photo)
(L-R): SCCA board members John Cooper, labor relations coordinator; Brad Kimball, executive vice president; and Paul Marshall of Veterans Engineering Services. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Gavin Singleton and Dave Heitmiller of Nixon-Egli Equipment talk with Daryl Endres, district service representative of Link-Belt Cranes. (CEG photo)
Dan Hirsh (L) and John M. Gasparo of Security Paving Company Inc. (CEG photo)
Cameron Heckman of Nixon-Egli Equipment and Britnee Heckman of Scott Equipment enjoying the evening. (CEG photo)
Nixon-Egli Equipment is the California dealer for the full line of Wirtgen products. Raul Deyden of Wirtgen was there to discuss all that the line provides. (CEG photo)
Gregg Bullock (L) and Mike Geosano of OSTS Inc. (Occupational Safety Training Systems) discuss OSHA requirements and training that OSTS can provide. (CEG photo)
Aaron Whittet hosts the B2W booth. (CEG photo)
Downs Energy’s Brian Henderson (L) and Jonathan Francisco talk about ways to “fuel your business.” (CEG photo)
Warrior Machinery representatives John Blitz (C) and Mickey Kolitz (R) talking about LiuGong with Craig Fish of Marina Landscape, one of California’s largest independent landscape construction firms. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Withum representatives Roxana Ramirez-Lomeli, Kerry Berekoff and Adrian Glickman enjoy the event. (CEG photo)
Chris Trull (L) and Ray Alacantara of G3 Quality Inc. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Nathan Elfring, Omar Uribe, Steve Stanage, Jon White, Kurt Pfeiffer and Davey Ogier, all of KEC Engineering. (CEG photo)
(L-R):John Anglemyer of Anglemyer Crane Rental talks with Gavin Singleton and Luis Ramirez, both of Nixon-Egli Equipment. (CEG photo)




