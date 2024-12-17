NJ Transit begins a rail yard project in Middlesex County to protect trains from floodwaters. The Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project will provide storage for rail vehicles during extreme weather events, with funding from the FTA. The project aims to ensure the resilience of the transit infrastructure and safeguard rail services in the face of natural disasters.

Shutterstock photo/gui jun peng

NJ Transit broke ground Dec. 12 on a new railroad yard on the New Brunswick and North Brunswick border in Middlesex County to provide a safe haven for railroad cars during possible natural disasters.

The expansion of the County Yard and the Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project on the Northeast Corridor Line, part of the NJ Transit Resilience Program, will provide additional storage of rail cars in a centrally located area of the state, noted MyCentralJersey.com.

The Resilience Program was initiated following floodwaters engulfing the Hoboken Yard and Terminal in both Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012, marking the first flooding at the Meadows Maintenance Complex in its three-decade history.

The new project includes:

Building 5 mi. of electrified track at Delco Lead that will be used to store rail vehicles during extreme weather events.

Construction of a new service and inspection facility that will allow for light maintenance of cars and equipment and the orderly inspection of trains before returning to service following severe weather.

Storage capacity for 444 rail vehicles.

A crew quarters and employee parking lot at County Yard.

"Today's groundbreaking represents a critical step forward in ensuring New Jersey's transit infrastructure is prepared to withstand the challenges of extreme weather," said U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-6th District in a news release.

"Projects like the Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility are essential to safeguarding rail services and protecting our investments in public transit. I applaud NJ Transit's commitment to building resilience and reliability into our transportation system, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have for commuters and communities across our state."

According to Michael Culotta, regional administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), his agency is contributing $184.5 million to the County Yard and Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project "to safeguard transit operations, strengthen resilience, and keep New Jersey moving forward for years to come," he noted.

New, Better Rail Yard Critical to East Coast Service

In September, the George Harms Construction Co., located in nearby Howell, N.J., was awarded the nearly $500 million contract for the reconstruction of 4 mi. of the existing Delco Lead track, and the construction of an adjacent track — approximately 1 mi. long — from County Yard to North Brunswick.

Additionally, construction of the 1,250-ft.-long Service and Inspection Facility will allow for light maintenance of trains, spare parts storage, two 12-car inspection tracks and five 12-car storage tracks. The new building will give NJ Transit the ability to make rapid inspections of rail equipment and their timely return to service following an extreme weather event.

In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, the County Yard and associated 4-mi.-long Delco Lead were identified as safe-haven storage locations for rail cars and locomotives as the land and yard are above the floodplain with a minimal number of adjacent trees.

Strategically located along the Northeast Corridor, the Delco Lead Project will provide resilient storage for NJ Transit's rail equipment in the event the Meadows Maintenance Complex in Kearny, N.J., and the Morrisville, Pa., yard are evacuated.

"As we continue to invest in modernizing our railroad, it is critical to protect these assets from extreme weather," said New Jersey State Sen. Patrick Diegan, D-18th District, chair of the State Senate Transportation Committee. "Securing the reliability of our transit system will keep New Jersey moving well into the future."

"As the MCIA moves towards 60 percent design completion in North Brunswick, the construction of the necessary rail infrastructure as part of the County Yard project is critical to provide rail access to the new train station," added H. James Polos, executive director of the Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA). "Our unique partnership with NJ transit has streamlined the project design phase and forged a strong working partnership that will benefit the construction of the train station."

NJ Transit is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 263 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and Access Link paratransit service. Additionally, it provides 166 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia.

Today's top stories