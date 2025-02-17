NMDOT opened a $33.16M bridge in Jarales over BNSF tracks to ease traffic congestion, aid emergency response, and enhance connectivity. The 15-month project on NM 109 improved roads, signage and drainage, benefiting the community and promoting economic development.

NMDOT photo The new bridge on New Mexico 109 allows drivers to cross over BNSF railroad tracks that were often clogged by refueling trains.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) opened a new bridge on New Mexico 109 in the community of Jarales, giving drivers a means of crossing over BNSF railroad tracks passing through town.

"Some of the trains would stop in this intersection, which would clog the intersection, wouldn't allow traffic to flow, so they would stop there for hours at a time just to refuel the trains, and when there were emergency situations on the other side, EMTs couldn't reach them," NMDOT Project Manager Neto Rey Terraraz told krqe.com at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 14, 2024.

The $33.16 million project included constructing a new bridge over the railroad tracks, rebuilding approximately 0.701 mi. of roadway on NM 109, installing new roadway striping and signage and improving drainage and erosion control in the surrounding area. The 15-month improvement began on July 5, 2023.

Wilson & Co. Engineers and Architects was the designer. FNF Construction was the contractor. Subcontractors included Guzman Construction, Valley Fence and Bogan Brothers.

"Our design team did an excellent job getting this project ready for construction and we had a good construction team working together to complete this project," Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna said. "We had a successful partnership with BNSF railroad, the funding they provided and their understanding of the importance of this project to the area really helped in the successful completion.

"The bridge will improve connectivity, invest in the future of Jarales and Belen and provide a safe, modern transportation route that promotes economic development," he said.

(All photos courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation.)

