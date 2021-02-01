Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Norman Vincent Joins Northland JCB

Mon February 01, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Northland JCB

Norman Vincent
Norman Vincent

Norman Vincent has joined Northland JCB as service manager in Wilmington, Mass.

Vincent has with more than three decades of heavy diesel repair and maintenance experience. He started out working as a hands-on mechanic and held that position for 17 years while gaining extensive knowledge in diesel engine technology and repair standards and techniques.

After 17 years as a mechanic, Vincent was promoted to management where he successfully managed numerous shops and locations.

Vincent also holds an EPA license for transport refrigeration and a Class A commercial driver's License.

"I take pride in my strong and positive rapport I develop with customers as well as with my leaders and subordinates. I'm a firm believer that communication is the key to a good relationship in all facets of life," Vincent said.

Today's top stories

Allan Myers Leads MD 97 Relocation Construction Project

VIDEO: Gwenmor Marine Contracting Tackles Dredging Project at Groton Long Point

Biden's Executive Orders Has Construction Industry Concerned

Kubota Introduces Technology-Forward Next Gen Compact Excavators

MaineDOT Plans Big, Small Building Projects in 2021-23

Piedmont Medical Sets Spring Building Start for Fort Mill, S.C., Hospital

John Deere Rolls Out Performance Tiering Strategy Starting With Utility Loaders

UMA Supports South Carolina Manufacturer's Expansion with Micropiles



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News Massachusetts Northland JCB