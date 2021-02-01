Norman Vincent

Norman Vincent has joined Northland JCB as service manager in Wilmington, Mass.

Vincent has with more than three decades of heavy diesel repair and maintenance experience. He started out working as a hands-on mechanic and held that position for 17 years while gaining extensive knowledge in diesel engine technology and repair standards and techniques.

After 17 years as a mechanic, Vincent was promoted to management where he successfully managed numerous shops and locations.

Vincent also holds an EPA license for transport refrigeration and a Class A commercial driver's License.

"I take pride in my strong and positive rapport I develop with customers as well as with my leaders and subordinates. I'm a firm believer that communication is the key to a good relationship in all facets of life," Vincent said.

Today's top stories