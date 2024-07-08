List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    North American Teams Head to Sweden for Volvo Trucks Global Service Training Award Championship

    Mon July 08, 2024 - National Edition
    Volvo Trucks North America


    The regional semi-finals were held June 3-6 at the Volvo Trucks Academy training center in Fort Worth, Texas.
    Photo courtesy of Volvo
    The regional semi-finals were held June 3-6 at the Volvo Trucks Academy training center in Fort Worth, Texas.
    The regional semi-finals were held June 3-6 at the Volvo Trucks Academy training center in Fort Worth, Texas.   (Photo courtesy of Volvo) First established in 1957, VISTA has grown to encompass 92 countries, bringing together the best teams from Volvo dealerships around the world.   (Photo courtesy of Volvo) The online competition started in November 2023 and included multiple rounds, one This prestigious event, which includes more than 16,000 participants within Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses global dealer networks, will see four teams from North America — two from the United States and two from Canada — compete at Volvo's global headquarters in Sweden this fall.   (Photo courtesy of Volvo)

    Volvo Trucks North America has four of its top dealership service teams advancing to the world finals in the 67th Volvo International Service Training Award (VISTA), the world's largest service market competition.

    This prestigious event, which includes more than 16,000 participants within Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses global dealer networks, will see four teams from North America — two from the United States and two from Canada — compete at Volvo's global headquarters in Sweden this fall.

    First established in 1957, VISTA has grown to encompass 92 countries, bringing together the best teams from Volvo dealerships around the world. The competition aims to showcase employees' knowledge, skills and teamwork abilities and culminates in an exciting final in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sept. 9-13, 2024, where the top 44 teams from around the globe will compete for recognition as the top service team.

    "VISTA is not just a competition; it's a tradition and a testament to the skills, dedication, and excellence of Volvo's service personnel worldwide. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for teams to connect, learn and improve, ultimately enhancing the quality of service and innovation within the industry," said Steve Parkins, vice president, competence development, Volvo Trucks North America. "We are excited to see our North American teams showcase their expertise and teamwork on this global stage."

    The online competition started in November 2023 and included multiple rounds, one "pit stop" challenge and other bonus team missions via the VISTA app. These rounds tested participants' knowledge and problem-solving skills, with some questions incorporating a time component for tiebreakers. Teams are typically comprised of two technicians, a service advisor and a parts person. The world competition will include a variety of North American and European stations, emphasizing the global diversity in emission and voltage requirements.

    The regional semi-finals were held June 3-6 at the Volvo Trucks Academy training center in Fort Worth, Texas. The top ten North American teams were further challenged with hands-on tasks at multiple diagnostic and schematic stations. The top four teams from this round that are advancing to the world final in Sweden are:

    • The Edgers — TransEdge Truck Centers, Allentown, Pa.
    • Volvo VAHLR — Bruckner's Truck & Equipment, Shreveport, La.
    • The Regenerates — Beaver Truck Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
    • Globetrotters — Sterling Truck & Trailer Sales Ltd., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

    "Volvo Trucks is committed to making the VISTA Championship a memorable event for our teams. This initiative ensures that the service professionals — often the unsung heroes in providing world-class customer service and uptime — receive their well-deserved recognition and rewards," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

    In a show of support and commitment, Voorhoeve will work a day at the top North American team's shop, TransEdge Truck Centers. The Edgers team finished in the top 10 at the last world finals — the highest-ever ranking for a North American team. Roger Alm, global president of Volvo Trucks, has pledged to spend a day with the global winner, continuing a tradition of hands-on engagement from Volvo's executive leadership with the best teams.

    Final Rankings From North American Semi-Finals

    1. The Edgers | TransEdge Truck Centers, Allentown, Pa.

    2. Volvo VAHLR | Bruckner's Truck & Equipment, Shreveport, La.

    3. The Regenerates | Beaver Truck Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    4. Globetrotters | Sterling Truck & Trailer Sales Ltd., Regina, Saskatchewan

    5. Radical Candor | Prevost, Orlando, Fla.

    6. Hermosillo | Tractoremolques Del Noroeste, Hermosillo, Sonora

    7. Las Leyendas Xell | Xell Trucks, Sucursal Monterrey, General Escobedo, Nuevo León

    8. Volvo Vikings | Lounsbury Truck Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick

    9. Piston Pounders | Affinity Truck Center, Fresno, Calif.

    10. Vistacruisers | Kriete Truck Center, Fond Du Lac, Wis.

    For more information, visit volvotrucks.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Read more about...

    Contest Trucks Volvo







