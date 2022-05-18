List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
North Country Auction Hosts Annual Spring Sale in Dighton, Mass.

Wed May 18, 2022 - Northeast Edition #11
Sheila Capetta – CEG CORRESPONDENT


North Country Auction held its biggest event on May 6 and 7 at its 35-acre Dighton, Mass., location.

The auction offered just under 1,000 lots that were available for in-person or online bidding. It featured consignor spotlights from the retirement auction of Gentes Trucking & Excavating of North Smithfield, R.I., and a central Massachusetts excavation and utility contractor as well as a complete dispersal of assets for LaRosa Landscaping of Norwood, Mass.

Approximately 800 registered bidders on the ground and approximately 1,100 online from all over the country had the opportunity to bid on $10 million worth of equipment, some of which are very hard to find in today's market. A wide variety of excavators, loaders, trucks, dozers, mixers and so much more were on display and available to test out on site at 1892 County Street. CEG

North Country Auction offered a wide variety of excavators from Volvo, John Deere, Case, Kobelco, Hitachi and more. (CEG photo)
A 2011 Caterpillar D6N LGP dozer, 2018 Caterpillar D6N LGP dozer and 2019 Caterpillar D7E are ready for new owners. (CEG photo)
Brian Campbell (L) and son, Bradyn, of Naughton in Boston attended the auction for the second time. (CEG photo)
Barney Bornstein (L) of Deborn Enterprise Inc. in Easton, Mass., and Dale Ronhock of Ronhock Shire Farm in Plainville, Mass., wait with Gunner for the auction truck. (CEG photo)
A wide variety of Caterpillar excavators with buckets went up for bid. (CEG photo)
Jamie Carpenter (L) and son, Jay, of JF Carpenter in Plymouth, Mass., check out a 2011 Caterpillar D6N LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
Some of the North Country Action team (L-R) are Ryan Bryson, Kerri Spellman, Fred Calzerano, Lisa Hargraves, Cindy Botelho, Robin Simon and Murphy the dog. (CEG photo)
The North Country Auction truck moves through the expansive lots offered at the auction held in Dighton, Mass. (CEG photo)
Chris Perreira (L) and Chris Perreira Jr. of ATW Line Painting & Construction LLC of Dighton, Mass., stand in front of their newly-purchased 2013 John Deere 225D excavator. (CEG photo)
Some of the highlighted dump trucks and tractors included a 2003 Mack CV713 tri-axle dump truck, 2007 Western Star, 2018 Peterbilt dump truck, 2022 Kenworth T880 tri-axle dump truck and a 2022 Peterbilt tractor. (CEG photo)
Brothers Ben (L) and Andrew Clemmey stand in front of a 2015 John Deere 524K wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Max Putman of Cape Curb Appeal located on Cape Cod tests out a 2001 LeeBoy 300 paver. (CEG photo)




