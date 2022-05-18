North Country Auction held its biggest event on May 6 and 7 at its 35-acre Dighton, Mass., location.

The auction offered just under 1,000 lots that were available for in-person or online bidding. It featured consignor spotlights from the retirement auction of Gentes Trucking & Excavating of North Smithfield, R.I., and a central Massachusetts excavation and utility contractor as well as a complete dispersal of assets for LaRosa Landscaping of Norwood, Mass.

Approximately 800 registered bidders on the ground and approximately 1,100 online from all over the country had the opportunity to bid on $10 million worth of equipment, some of which are very hard to find in today's market. A wide variety of excavators, loaders, trucks, dozers, mixers and so much more were on display and available to test out on site at 1892 County Street. CEG

Today's top stories