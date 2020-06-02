North Dakota Company Gets $1.3 Billion to Build Portion of Wall

Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of N.D. confirmed the $1.3 billion contract for building the 42-mi. section of wall.

PHOENIX (AP) — A North Dakota construction company has received the largest contract to date to build a section of President Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of N.D. confirmed the $1.3 billion contract for building the 42-mi. section of wall through "really tough terrain in the mountains" in Ariz. That's about $30 million per mile.

Cramer said Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. offered the lowest price for the project.

President Trump has promised to build 450 mi. of wall along the border with Mexico by the end of the year. So far, the government has awarded millions of dollars in contracts for construction of 30-ft.-tall barriers, along with new lighting, technology and infrastructure. The Trump administration says it has already built 187 mi. of wall. Some of it is new, but most is replacing old, much shorter barriers that officials say were not sufficient.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that there was no set date to start or complete construction on the latest award. Construction will take place near Nogales, Ariz., and Sasabe, Ariz.

Cramer said the fence will be painted black. The idea is that the black wall would absorb heat making it more difficult for someone to scale, he said.

"That's the president's theory," Cramer said. "Plus, it won't be an ugly, rusty thing that everyone is putting up now."

The Army Corps of Engineers, which awards contracts, said Fisher was one of several companies chosen in May 2019 to partake in building $5 billion worth of border wall. This month's contract to Fisher was part of that award.

Asked if there were any additional bidders for this latest contract, a spokesman said the agency couldn't provide that information because of "procurement sensitivities."

The Arizona Daily Star first reported news of the contract.

