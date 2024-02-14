Northern Green brought together green industry leaders from five states to a new location, Saint Paul RiverCentre in Saint Paul, Minn., Jan. 23 to 25. The event is the largest trade show and educational conference in the north-central region dedicated exclusively to green industry professionals.

The three-day gathering had a new format with Village Education tracks and a single-day trade show featuring new product groupings. The event continues to provide the opportunity for green industry companies to exchange ideas, connect with suppliers and learn from green industry experts in every field.

"Green industry professionals gathered to start off 2024 at a newly envisioned Northern Green to energize their team for the coming year," said Cassie Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association. "Our newly featured Village education and social hours, trade show with product groupings and block party were a hit. The conference had renewed energy and excitement. We look forward to continuing to evolve the new concepts moving forward to best serve the green industry."

Northern Green serves all aspects of the industry marketplace, including nursery and greenhouse growers; garden center operators; landscape and irrigation contractors; landscape designers; lawn, tree, snow and gardening professionals; golf course and park superintendents; school and cemetery grounds supervisors; sports turf managers; and arborists.

New this year — Northern Green is adding an outdoor component with hands-on learning opportunities, which will be held Oct. 8, 2024, at Aldrich Arena and surrounding grounds in Maplewood, Minn. Northern Green returns next year Jan. 21 to 23, 2025, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Northern Green is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF).

For more information, visit www.NorthernGreen.org.

Today's top stories