List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Northern Green: New Dates, New Venue, New Energy

    Wed February 14, 2024 - Midwest Edition #4
    CEG/Northern Green


    Northern Green brought together green industry leaders from five states to a new location, Saint Paul RiverCentre in Saint Paul, Minn., Jan. 23 to 25. The event is the largest trade show and educational conference in the north-central region dedicated exclusively to green industry professionals.

    The three-day gathering had a new format with Village Education tracks and a single-day trade show featuring new product groupings. The event continues to provide the opportunity for green industry companies to exchange ideas, connect with suppliers and learn from green industry experts in every field.

    "Green industry professionals gathered to start off 2024 at a newly envisioned Northern Green to energize their team for the coming year," said Cassie Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association. "Our newly featured Village education and social hours, trade show with product groupings and block party were a hit. The conference had renewed energy and excitement. We look forward to continuing to evolve the new concepts moving forward to best serve the green industry."

    Northern Green serves all aspects of the industry marketplace, including nursery and greenhouse growers; garden center operators; landscape and irrigation contractors; landscape designers; lawn, tree, snow and gardening professionals; golf course and park superintendents; school and cemetery grounds supervisors; sports turf managers; and arborists.

    New this year — Northern Green is adding an outdoor component with hands-on learning opportunities, which will be held Oct. 8, 2024, at Aldrich Arena and surrounding grounds in Maplewood, Minn. Northern Green returns next year Jan. 21 to 23, 2025, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Northern Green is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF).

    For more information, visit www.NorthernGreen.org.

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    At the Ziegler Cat Bloomington MN booth (L-R) are Ziegler Cat’s Chris Mullen, territory manager, Altoona, Iowa; Dan Haugh, territory manager, Bloomington, Minn.; Austin Haugh, sales, St. Cloud, Minn.; Tony Thooft, sales, Bloomington, Minn.; Ryan Trettel, inside sales, Bloomington, Minn.; John Riebel, inside sales, St. Cloud, Minn.; Michael Voss, inside sales, Bloomington, Minn.; and Chris Rice, vice president of sales, with a Cat 930M loader, just sold to Progressive Rail of Lakeville, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Mike Boushee (L) and John Hengel, Purple Wave Auction territory managers of Manhattan, Kan., were at the show to let people know about their auction company. (CEG photo)
    Max Busher (L) and Austin Kaiser, both territory sales managers at Ditch Witch of Minn., with the company’s expanding fleet of Yanmar excavators and skid steers product lineup. (CEG photo)
    Dustin Breiwick, president of Breiwick Companies Inc., TNE Distributing and Top Notch Equipment of Rogers, Minn., with the Gehl AL550 compact loader. (CEG photo)
    ABM Equipment of Hopkins, Minn., featuring custom truck equipment for the utility, construction, municipal and refuse industry was at the Green Expo. (L-R) are Korey Niesen, Apple Ford, Shakopee, Minn., commercial accounts manager; Charlie Miller, regional sales manager of ABM; Craig Larson, commercial fleet sales; and Tim Skaar, logistics manager of Bikeman Transport, Forest Lake, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Tri-State Bobcat of Burnsville, Minn., was represented by John Schmitz (L), sales representative, and Mark LaVigne, sales specialist, and a great land clearing setup on a new Bobcat T66. (CEG photo)
    Jim Haroldson (L), regional sales manager of ASV in Grand Rapids, Minn., talks with JT Kenngott, account executive of Quality Forklift, Savage, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Wagoner, owner of D Rock Grizzly in Argonne, Wis., said, “[It’s been a] great show so far, really busy, lots of people. We build quality static rock separators for the needs of rock quarries, gravel pits, recycling and landowners. You can pick from our line of fixed bar, cleaning bar or our fully adjustable model.” (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Sean McKinney, regional sales manager of Finn Corp., Fairfield, Ohio; Shawn Suess, heavy equipment sales of Swanston Equipment, Fargo, N.D.; and Brock Leagjeld, outside territory sales representative of Swanston Equipment, Sauk Centre, Minn. (CEG photo)
    Nate Rabideaux (L) and Jarrod Bahneman, both in sales at Trencher’s Plus, Burnsville, Minn., were ready to demonstrate what the company has to offer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Erik Lund, territory sales manager; Tom Nickell, territory sales manager; and Malia Oesterreich, territory sales manager, all of RMS Rentals, with a Komatsu PC 30MR mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Mike Sweeney, vice president of equipment sales of Nuss Truck and Equipment, Burnsville, Minn., with the newest Volvo all-electric compact wheel loader. The Volvo L25 Electric combines the proven Volvo compact wheel loader platform with battery power, providing all the performance you need along with zero-tailpipe emissions and an incredibly low noise level. (CEG photo)
    Dave Forsmark (L), Western Plow International sales representative, and Robert Kellner, ABC Rentals owner and Western Plow dealer of South St. Paul, Minn., with the snow package featuring the Western Plow V-plow MVP-3 8.5-ft. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    $170M Indiana Venue Due to Complete End of 2024

    Six-M Surges Through Maryland Interchange Work

    ABC Unveils AI Resource Guide for Contractors

    Yanmar Compact Equipment Introduces its First Compact Track Loader — The TL100VS

    Meta to Build $800M Data Center in Indiana

    Kubota Introduces KX080-5 to Its Excavator Lineup

    Illinois Tollway Board Awards $38.2M for Contracts in January

    Gov. Parson's Improve I-70 Plan Receives Federal Funding



     

    Read more about...

    Events Minnesota Northern Green






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA