Northern Green Will Hold 2021 Virtual Conference in January

An overhead view of the Northern Green Expo floor in 2013.

Following a review of comments, concerns and logistics on the challenges of holding Northern Green 2021 in person in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF) have made a challenging but important decision — Northern Green 2021 will be transformed into a virtual conference.

Although not able to host attendees and exhibitors in-person, a robust, interactive alternative will take place Jan. 11 to 14, 2021.

This virtual experience will keep with Northern Green's tradition of providing quality education sessions; a first-class exhibit hall that will offer one-on-one opportunities to meet with vendors; and social events to allow attendees to mingle, catch up with friends and network. In addition, it also promises a dynamic and inspiring keynote address along with prizes for online engagement.

With no cost for travel or lodging, the organizations hope to introduce even more green industry professionals to Northern Green Virtual.

The registration fees for Northern Green 2021's virtual conference will be reduced and early- bird registration pricing will be as follows:

All-Access Pass: Members* — $125; Non-members - $175

Select Access Pass: Members* — $50; Non-members - $75

Trade Show Only — Free

*members of MNLA, MGSCA, MPSTMA, MSA, MASMS, MAC, MTA, MTSC

Attendees who register for an All Access Pass will be able to attend all education sessions the week of the event and also will have an "on-demand" feature to view concurrent sessions from the conference library through Sept. 1, 2021. In addition, the organizations hope to continue to offer CEUs as a variety of entities approve submitted sessions.

Northern Green is collaborating with speakers on creating dynamic virtual presentations. For the schedule, visit northerngreen.org/schedule.

For more information, visit northerngreen.org/registration-2021.