NOSDA Hosts 2022 Municipal Equipment, Vendor Show

Tue June 21, 2022 - Midwest Edition #13
CEG


The Northern Ohio Service Director's Association (NOSDA) held its 2022 Municipal Equipment and Vendor Show at the LaVera Party Center in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, on June 15.

Established in 1956, NOSDA's primary mission is to promote cooperation and build productive working relationships between municipalities. The organization works toward enhancing member knowledge of Public Works by providing training and efforts to keep members abreast of new techniques and technologies.

Municipal and county directors and maintenance crews from Cuyahoga, Lake, Portage and Summit Counties came to see and learn about the latest equipment, products and services geared toward municipal service and maintenance. Area dealers and manufacturer representatives presented equipment and information in both indoor tabletop displays and an outdoor equipment area. CEG

Photo: 1/7
Ohio CAT’s Todd Massaro (L) and Megan Hauser displayed the dealership’s line of Caterpillar equipment geared for municipal maintenance applications. (CEG photo)
Larry Bragg (L) and Chuck Inzong (R) of the city of Bedford Heights spoke with The McLean Company’s Jim Hattendorf about adding this Falcon asphalt hot box and recycler to the city’s fleet. (CEG photo)
Chris Kurz (L) and David Heath of Southeastern Equipment Company welcome attendees to their outdoor equipment display at the show. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Eric Toth, Mack Truck district manager, joined R&R Truck Sales’ Chris Savich and David Wervey Jr. to discuss Mack Truck’s new 100 percent electric truck. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Fallsway Equipment’s Derek Hill and Devin Cain got an assist from Switch-N-Go’s David Navroth at the show. (CEG photo)
SealMaster’s Robert Shutt (L) and Robert Griffith were on hand to discuss the company’s pavement products and equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Buyers Products’ Jeff Zgrebnak spoke with Jim Advent of the city of Pepper Pike, Frank Kraska, former president of NOSDA and Paul O’Reilly of O’Reilly Equipment. (CEG photo)




