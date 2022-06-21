The Northern Ohio Service Director's Association (NOSDA) held its 2022 Municipal Equipment and Vendor Show at the LaVera Party Center in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, on June 15.

Established in 1956, NOSDA's primary mission is to promote cooperation and build productive working relationships between municipalities. The organization works toward enhancing member knowledge of Public Works by providing training and efforts to keep members abreast of new techniques and technologies.

Municipal and county directors and maintenance crews from Cuyahoga, Lake, Portage and Summit Counties came to see and learn about the latest equipment, products and services geared toward municipal service and maintenance. Area dealers and manufacturer representatives presented equipment and information in both indoor tabletop displays and an outdoor equipment area. CEG

