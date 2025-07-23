Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    NPK Holds Demo Day at Walton Hills, Ohio, Headquarters

    NPK Construction Equipment and Murphy Tractor host successful Demo Day at Walton Hills, Ohio, showcasing powerful attachments like concrete crushers and demolition shears. Event celebrates NPK's 40th anniversary and fosters industry relationships. Attendees demoed equipment and enjoyed Antonio's food truck.

    Wed July 23, 2025 - Northeast Edition #16
    CEG


    NPK Construction Equipment, in partnership with dealer Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co., hosted a successful Demo Day event on July 18, 2025, at NPK's headquarters in Walton Hills, Ohio. The event welcomed contractors, operators and industry professionals from across the region for a full day of live equipment demonstrations, networking and celebration.

    Guests experienced NPK's lineup of powerful attachments firsthand, including the U-21J concrete crusher featuring a built-in booster for faster cycle times and the K-3JREH demolition shears, known for their precision and power. Additional demos included hydraulic hammers and compactors, giving attendees the chance to see these tools in real working conditions and even operate select machines themselves.

    Guests and attendees were treated to lunch from Antonio's food truck. NPK team members, many of whom have worked together for decades, were on hand to answer questions and guide guests through product features, capabilities and applications.

    The event also marked a major milestone of NPK's 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of innovation, customer service and trusted performance in the construction and demolition industries.

    Supported by Murphy Tractor, the Demo Day was more than just a product showcase; it was a celebration of long-standing relationships, industry excellence and the future of equipment solutions.

    For more information, visit npkce.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8
    Photo: 1/8

    (L-R): Jeannine Romeo, Nancy Skala and Tiffany Thomason, NPK team members, who have been friends for more than 30 years, greet attendees at the welcome station during a successful Demo Day event. (CEG photo)
    Attendees line up for lunch from Antonio’s food truck courtesy of NPK. Guests enjoyed good food, great weather and even better company. (CEG photo)
    Guests gather inside NPK’s shop for lunch and conversation during Demo Day, surrounded by equipment, camaraderie and a shared passion for the industry. (CEG photo)
    Ben Moskowitz (L) and Ken Skala showcase the U-21J concrete crusher during the NPK Demo Day. This powerful NPK attachment features a booster mounted to the cylinder that multiplies the pressure in the cylinder by a factor of X3 thus increasing crushing power and performance. The use of a smaller cylinder enables the NPK crusher to achieve faster cycle times. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Chris Salerno of NPK; Joe Platten of RJ Platten; Steve Schmidt of Murphy Tractor; and Josh Hayden of RJ Platten, suit up for a hands-on look at NPK’s equipment in action, including a test run behind the controls. (CEG photo)
    Mark Snyder of NPK demonstrates the precision of NPK’s K-3JREH demolition shear during Demo Day. (CEG photo)
    A successful Demo Day moment with the GHD-10 hydraulic hammer standing tall behind two longtime industry pros Scott McEver (L) and Stacey Harris. (CEG photo)
    NPK’s Demo Day showcased live equipment demos, industry camaraderie and hands-on experiences — supported by local dealer, Murphy Tractor. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    PCL Construction Builds New Train Yard in Seattle

    Industry Helps With Texas Flood Recovery

    OTC Approves $930M in Road, Bridge Improvements

    WSDOT Opens Part of New SR 509 Expressway in SeaTac

    Wenatchee Valley College Breaks Ground On CTEI Building

    Allston Multimodal Project in Boston in Doubt After Trump Cancels Most of Its Funding

    Classen's Crane Service Expands Its Reach Across New England Region

    New Mexico Town Also Digs Out From Damaging Floods



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Demo Day Events NPK Ohio







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147