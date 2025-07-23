NPK Construction Equipment and Murphy Tractor host successful Demo Day at Walton Hills, Ohio, showcasing powerful attachments like concrete crushers and demolition shears. Event celebrates NPK's 40th anniversary and fosters industry relationships. Attendees demoed equipment and enjoyed Antonio's food truck.

NPK Construction Equipment, in partnership with dealer Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co., hosted a successful Demo Day event on July 18, 2025, at NPK's headquarters in Walton Hills, Ohio. The event welcomed contractors, operators and industry professionals from across the region for a full day of live equipment demonstrations, networking and celebration.

Guests experienced NPK's lineup of powerful attachments firsthand, including the U-21J concrete crusher featuring a built-in booster for faster cycle times and the K-3JREH demolition shears, known for their precision and power. Additional demos included hydraulic hammers and compactors, giving attendees the chance to see these tools in real working conditions and even operate select machines themselves.

Guests and attendees were treated to lunch from Antonio's food truck. NPK team members, many of whom have worked together for decades, were on hand to answer questions and guide guests through product features, capabilities and applications.

The event also marked a major milestone of NPK's 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of innovation, customer service and trusted performance in the construction and demolition industries.

Supported by Murphy Tractor, the Demo Day was more than just a product showcase; it was a celebration of long-standing relationships, industry excellence and the future of equipment solutions.

For more information, visit npkce.com. CEG

