NPK Construction Equipment offers high-performance attachments for construction and demolition, including hydraulic hammers, compactors, sheet pile drivers, material processors, demolition shears, grabs and concrete crushers. These durable and versatile tools are designed for efficiency and reliability in various job site applications. NPK's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its 40-year legacy of serving the industry. Visit npkce.com for more information.

NPK photo NPK Construction Equipment is celebrating its 40th anniversary 1985-2025. The attachments featured are the GHD-10 hydraulic hammer (L) and the U31JA concrete crusher.

As NPK Construction Equipment celebrates 40 years of innovation and support in the construction and demolition industries, its product lineup continues to deliver high performance, reliability and jobsite versatility. From hydraulic hammers to concrete crushers, NPK's attachments are built to perform and built to last, according to the company.

Hydraulic Hammers

The NPK hammer design has evolved over the past 40 years as a reliable hydraulic breaker. Its sleeved design utilizes high-efficiency gas-fired piston and anti-blank fire technology to ensure longer component life and reduced maintenance, making it a go-to tool for primary rock and concrete demolition, according to the company.

Compactors

The NPK compactor family has been a highly productive and low cost of ownership tool for 40 years. They are equipped with internal hose routing and an oil-bath lubrication system, an industry-exclusive steel logic valve that manages flow, pressure, anti-cavitation and anti-reverse functionality. The NPK compactor ensures peak uptime and safety when doing trench, slope and site compaction as well as driving applications, according to NPK.

Sheet Pile Drivers

The NPK sheeting driver is based on the compactor design. It is equipped with an under mount hydraulic grab jaw for grasping the material to be driven. Additionally, 180-degree non-power rotation is standard, allowing for optimal indexing of material that will be driven. It is a powerhouse for driving or extracting sheeting, beams and posts in demanding applications, according to NPK.

Material Processors

The NPK material processor incorporates interchangeable jaws that allow the user to change from shearing of steel to crunching and cracking of concrete. The exclusive booster allows for a cycle time of under five seconds, while using less than 4,000 psi of pressure from the host carrier, resulting in a favorable power-to-weight ratio. All are equipped with 360-degree hydraulic rotation.

Demolition Shears

The compact line of NPK demolition shears caters to the growing population of mid- to mini-excavators. These compact but powerful tools have unrivaled cutting forces and full 360-degree rotation with three styles of rotation offered: manual bump style, hydraulic power rotation and "electro-hydraulic" rotation. These tools allow for precise demolition and material processing when a large shear is not applicable.

Demolition Grabs

The versatile NPK family of demolition grabs has been around for more than 20 years. While small units for use on mini-excavators allow for precise control when doing demolition and material loading/handling on a small scale, the larger units feature a dual rotation motor setup allowing for additional rotation torque and load holding capabilities to tackle recycling, loading and select demolition tasks. All units come equipped with an internal pilot load check built into the cylinder to ensure safe use in all applications, according to NPK.

U Series- Primary/Secondary Concrete Crushers

The NPK U series crushers can be configured in a non-rotating configuration, ideal for use in recycling/secondary applications. The NPK U series also can be configured with 360-degree hydraulic rotation for primary and secondary crushing. All NPK concrete crushers are supported by NPK's hydraulic booster for productivity.

For ease of maintenance, the upper and lower jaws are equipped with replaceable tooth plates that allow for quick change in the field when the teeth wear beyond a serviceable limit; and they also are equipped with rebar cutters in the throat that can be flipped four times to provide long service life.

X Series-Primary Concrete Crushers

The X series, NPK's compact line of concrete crushers, is sized for smaller carriers making them well suited for primary demolition in tight spaces or where a large carrier cannot be used. They are ideal for internal and select demolition tasks, according to NPK.

The X series crushers have full 360-degree rotation with three styles of rotation offered: manual bump style, hydraulic power rotation and "electro-hydraulic" rotation. As with all NPK concrete crushers, the X series utilize NPK's exclusive hydraulic booster for unmatched cycle times, power and productivity, according to NPK.

The X series crushers also are equipped with bolt-on replaceable rebar cutters in the throat and replaceable tooth plates at the jaw tips for ease of maintenance.

Primary Crusher Pulverizer

The recently introduced NPK V250R crusher boasts fast cycle times and a favorable power-to-weight ratio for maximum crushing force due to NPK's exclusive hydraulic booster. The V250R is equipped with 360-degree hydraulic rotation for efficient positioning and superior attack angles. Like all the other NPK crusher/crunchers, bolt-on tooth plates and integrated rebar cutters are standard to reduce downtime. These units are ideally suited for primary demolition and high reach applications.

NPK Construction Equipment is committed to quality and performance in the industry, supported by United States-based manufacturing, its service team, dealer network and a legacy of innovation.

For more information, visit npkce.com. CEG

Today's top stories