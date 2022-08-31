To help attendees and exhibiting companies make future Work Truck Week plans, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry has announced dates for North America's largest work truck event through March 2030.

The event, which includes The Work Truck Show, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, a ride-and-drive, educational conference and networking activities, is held every March at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Work Truck Week 2023 runs March 7 to 10, 2023

Work Truck Week 2024 runs March 5 to 8, 2024

Work Truck Week 2025 runs March 4 to 7, 2025

Work Truck Week 2026 runs March 10 to 13, 2026

Work Truck Week 2027 runs March 9 to 12, 2027

Work Truck Week 2028 runs March 7 to 10, 2028

Work Truck Week 2029 runs March 6 to 9, 2029

Work Truck Week 2030 runs March 5 to 8, 2030

Traditionally, educational sessions and Green Truck Summit kick off the first day of Work Truck Week, and the Work Truck Show exhibit hall is open the following three days. Opening Reception is on Tuesday evening, and NTEA Annual Meeting with keynote speaker takes place Thursday morning.

The expansive Work Truck Show exhibit hall encompasses offerings from all commercial vehicle industry segments, including chassis, bodies, aerial devices, snow and ice control equipment, accessories and components.

Green Truck Summit features intensive programs led by industry experts and fleet managers covering clean energy trends for commercial vehicles and operational insights for vocational truck fleets.

Professionals from across the global vocational vehicle industry attend Work Truck Week, including fleet management companies, top private and government fleets, chassis OEMs, truck dealers, equipment manufacturers, distributors and upfitters.

Registration for Work Truck Week 2023 opens in October at worktruckweek.com. Sign up to receive email updates about the event, including when registration opens in the fall, at worktruckweek.com/wtw23signup.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

