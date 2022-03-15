List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
NTEA Elects New members to Generation Next Board of Governors

Tue March 15, 2022 - Southeast Edition
NTEA


NTEA's Generation Next elected five new board of governors members during its annual meeting, held in conjunction with Work Truck Week 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind.

New governors at large are:

  • Nathan Eichinger, Fontaine Modification Co. (Charlotte, N.C.)
  • Michelle Leyo, Curry Supply Co. (Martinsburg, Pa.)
  • Blake Norris, The Godwin Group (Dunn, N.C.)
  • Chris Prenkert, Kargo Master (Rancho Cordova, Calif.)
  • Jennifer Rogers, Tommy Gate Co. (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Serving as officers on the 2022–2023 board of governors are:

  • Chair Aaron Clevenger, Muncie Power Products (Muncie, Ind.)
  • Vice Chair Ashley Pace, Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc. (Hoover, Ala.)
  • Treasurer Brian Guillerault, Hews Co. LLC (South Portland, Maine)

Continuing their terms as governors at large are:

  • Derek Hill, Fallsway Equipment Co. (Akron, Ohio)
  • Sean Woodman, Muncie Power Products (Muncie, Ind.)

For more information, visit ntea.com/generationnext.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




