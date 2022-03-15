Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue March 15, 2022 - Southeast Edition
NTEA's Generation Next elected five new board of governors members during its annual meeting, held in conjunction with Work Truck Week 2022 in Indianapolis, Ind.
New governors at large are:
Serving as officers on the 2022–2023 board of governors are:
Continuing their terms as governors at large are:
For more information, visit ntea.com/generationnext.
This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.