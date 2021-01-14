NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry announced the formation of the Fleet Advisory Council, composed of innovative and forward-thinking fleet leaders who will provide perspective and guidance on Association resources for the work truck community.

"NTEA continues to increase its efforts to keep the fleet management community informed on the latest trends in products, alternative fuels, and regulations impacting the design and specification of commercial vehicles," said Fleet Advisory Council Chair Tony Orta. "I am looking forward to working with such a respected group of fleet managers as we support the association in this endeavor."

The council will offer insights on how the association's current efforts to support educational programing, vehicle optimization and design, regulatory compliance, risk management, alternative fuels and electrification and technology applications are resonating with industry fleets. In preparing for future needs of fleet professionals, council members will help identify new areas of support aligned with NTEA's technical and regulatory focus.

"This diverse group of fleet experts extends the reach of the association and brings decades of experience from the vocational fleet society," said Christopher Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. "This group will provide ground-level perspective on issues, challenges and solutions that fleet managers face every day."

Fleet Advisory Council Members

Tony Orta (chair), fleet operations manager, Southern California Gas

Dean Ainardi, assistant utilities fleet manager, Tacoma Public Utilities

Scott Bucciere, fleet operations manager, Davey Tree Expert Company

Jamie Cooke, chief operating officer, department of General Services, Montgomery County, Md.

Robert Ellingsworth, fleet manager, Minnesota Department of Transportation

Tom Lattimore, statewide fleet operations and maintenance coordinator, Minnesota DNR

Jimmy Pang, engineering and development lead, Verizon fleet operations

Kelly Regan, fleet administrator, city of Columbus

Kathy Wellik, director of fleet services, Iowa State University

An early focus, and area of significant growth and constant evolution for NTEA, is educational programming. Fleet Advisory Council will assist in identifying topics for potential incorporation in NTEA's events, publications, whitepapers, case studies and webinars.

For more information, visit ntea.com/fleetadvisorycouncil.

