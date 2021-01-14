Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu January 14, 2021 - National Edition
NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry announced the formation of the Fleet Advisory Council, composed of innovative and forward-thinking fleet leaders who will provide perspective and guidance on Association resources for the work truck community.
"NTEA continues to increase its efforts to keep the fleet management community informed on the latest trends in products, alternative fuels, and regulations impacting the design and specification of commercial vehicles," said Fleet Advisory Council Chair Tony Orta. "I am looking forward to working with such a respected group of fleet managers as we support the association in this endeavor."
The council will offer insights on how the association's current efforts to support educational programing, vehicle optimization and design, regulatory compliance, risk management, alternative fuels and electrification and technology applications are resonating with industry fleets. In preparing for future needs of fleet professionals, council members will help identify new areas of support aligned with NTEA's technical and regulatory focus.
"This diverse group of fleet experts extends the reach of the association and brings decades of experience from the vocational fleet society," said Christopher Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations. "This group will provide ground-level perspective on issues, challenges and solutions that fleet managers face every day."
An early focus, and area of significant growth and constant evolution for NTEA, is educational programming. Fleet Advisory Council will assist in identifying topics for potential incorporation in NTEA's events, publications, whitepapers, case studies and webinars.
For more information, visit ntea.com/fleetadvisorycouncil.