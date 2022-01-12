NTEA, in collaboration with e-learning platform Electude, announced a new DC and AC Voltage online course as part of its Truck Equipment (TE) Electrical Basics series.

"Helping companies develop and educate their workforce is a large part of why the Association exists," said David Ehrlich, NTEA director of education. "The DC and AC Voltage course, which focuses on the characteristics and sources of alternating and direct current, further expands our education and training lineup, and addresses some of the more common needs due to the increased use of electrified systems in vehicles."

Designed to provide the work truck industry with a fundamental understanding of electrical theory and concepts in automotive applications, the TE Electrical Basics online program arms upfitters, engineers, fleet managers and technicians with functional knowledge of truck electrical systems and components — but not to the depth required to design systems and components.

The Measurements, Safety and Fundamentals module — the first TE Electrical Basics course launched last year — focuses on how to use a multimeter to measure voltage, resistance and current, as well as safe practices for working with electricity and fundamentals of electrical theory.

"Having access to relevant training is critical," said Steve Spata, NTEA senior technical assistance director. "That's why we're focused on providing easy-to-use training and resources our members and industry companies can use in their work."

TE Electrical Basics courses — a free benefit to NTEA members — are eligible for member verification program credit and continuing education units through NTEA's accreditation by International Association for Continuing Education and Training. Nonmembers can purchase each course for $49.

For more information, visit ntea.com/electricalbasics.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

