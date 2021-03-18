NTEA's Generation Next recently elected three new members to its board of governors: Derek Hill of Fallsway Equipment Co. (Akron, Ohio); Anne T. Sutton, MBA of Curry Supply Co. (Martinsburg, Pa.); and Sean Woodman of Muncie Power Products (Muncie, Ind.).

Serving as officers on the 2021–2022 Board of Governors are: Chair William Ballas of A.R.M. - A TruckCorp LLC Co. (Canton, Ohio); Vice Chair Aaron Clevenger of Muncie Power Products (Muncie, Ind.); and Treasurer Ashley Pace of Truck Bodies & Equipment International Inc. (Hoover, Ala.).

Continuing their terms as governors at large are: Brian Guillerault of Hews Co. LLC (South Portland, Maine); and RJ Oster of ProTech Industries (LaVergne, Tenn.).

NTEA's Generation Next gives new industry professionals support in developing skills and building peer relationships in the work truck industry. Benefits of joining include personal, business and professional development; new contacts from the commercial vehicle community; enhanced industry knowledge; and leadership resources and insights.

Membership is free to employees of NTEA member companies who are new to the work truck industry (less than 10 years of services).

"Generation Next represents the Association's ongoing commitment to developing and mentoring leadership in our industry," said Steve Carey, president and CEO. "This group is a testament to NTEA's efforts in helping member companies recruit, train and increase the productivity of their workforce."

For more information, visit ntea.com/workforcedevelopment and ntea.com/generationnext.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

