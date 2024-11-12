List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Nueces Power Equipment's Fish Fry Draws Hundreds to Victoria, Texas Location

    Tue November 12, 2024 - West Edition #23
    CEG


    Nueces Power Equipment hosted its annual customer appreciation event on Oct. 24, 2024, at its Victoria location, one of seven across Texas, drawing more than 300 attendees. This long-standing tradition shares NPE's dedication to building close customer relationships.

    "This event has been around for several decades, and each year it just keeps growing," owner Grant Bradshaw said. "It's all about family, community and expressing gratitude for the loyalty of our customers."

    The day featured a Texas-style fish fry and a raffle with prizes like coolers, fishing poles and tools. Guests eagerly lined up to participate, adding to the festivities.

    Many attendees expressed how much they look forward to the event each year, enjoying the chance to connect with peers and NPE team members in a friendly setting.

    Beyond the celebration, NPE's commitment to mechanical support was another highlight, with many customers praising the company's excellent service as a key reason for their loyalty. By providing consistent, high-quality support, NPE solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses throughout Texas, they said.

    As an authorized dealer, Nueces Power Equipment offers a broad selection of equipment from leading manufacturers, including Case, Doosan, Takeuchi, Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm, Kleemann, Link-Belt Excavators, Hyundai and Liebherr. This wide lineup enables NPE to meet diverse constrution and material handling needs, making them a valuable partner in the industry. CEG

    Photo: 1/9

    With more than 300 attendees, the event was a gathering of food, good conversation and community. (CEG photo)
    Randall Depine (L) and Randall Depine of Victoria County Drainage stand with a Liebherr dozer, one of the machines they rely upon. (CEG photo)
    Outside sales reps Brian Mejia (L) and Jason Hull of NPE Victoria take a moment to thank customers for their continued support. (CEG photo)
    A Case CX300E excavator on display along US 59 at Nueces Power Equipment in Victoria, Texas. (CEG photo)
    Sara Lott and Deanti Grant of Mercer Construction enjoy the customer appreciation event hosted by NPE. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Debbie Billings, Jonah Baker, Harper Hadley, Glenda Harrison and James Vega of JRB Services gather as they prepare for the fish fry. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Representing United Rentals of Port Lavaca, field tech Tony Romero joins driver Roy Griego and Luz Griego. (CEG photo)
    Attendees line up to enter the raffle. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Mondo Lerma, equipment operations, Martina and Lupe Munoz, owners; and Jose Landa, plant manager, all of GMJ Paving, enjoy a meal. (CEG photo)




