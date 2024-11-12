Nueces Power Equipment hosted its annual customer appreciation event on Oct. 24, 2024, at its Victoria location, one of seven across Texas, drawing more than 300 attendees. This long-standing tradition shares NPE's dedication to building close customer relationships.

"This event has been around for several decades, and each year it just keeps growing," owner Grant Bradshaw said. "It's all about family, community and expressing gratitude for the loyalty of our customers."

The day featured a Texas-style fish fry and a raffle with prizes like coolers, fishing poles and tools. Guests eagerly lined up to participate, adding to the festivities.

Many attendees expressed how much they look forward to the event each year, enjoying the chance to connect with peers and NPE team members in a friendly setting.

Beyond the celebration, NPE's commitment to mechanical support was another highlight, with many customers praising the company's excellent service as a key reason for their loyalty. By providing consistent, high-quality support, NPE solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses throughout Texas, they said.

As an authorized dealer, Nueces Power Equipment offers a broad selection of equipment from leading manufacturers, including Case, Doosan, Takeuchi, Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm, Kleemann, Link-Belt Excavators, Hyundai and Liebherr. This wide lineup enables NPE to meet diverse constrution and material handling needs, making them a valuable partner in the industry. CEG

