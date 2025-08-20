NWPX Park highlights its PumpTrooper lift stations, offering a fully integrated solution for wastewater conveyance. Designed for easy installation and versatile applications, these systems include automation, safety features, and scalability for future development. Learn more at www.nwpxpark.com.

NWPX Park, a division of NWPX Infrastructure, highlights its PumpTrooper lift stations, a comprehensive solution for wastewater and stormwater conveyance across diverse industries.

Delivered as a fully integrated and automated system, PumpTrooper lift stations offer dependable fluid transfer, easy installation and versatile applications.

Each system is designed by NWPX Park's engineering team, to fit the unique specifications and exacting needs of each project. Fully assembled and factory tested before delivery, the PumpTrooper lift stations minimize installation time, job site delays and construction costs. Each packaged system arrives ready for integration with existing or new infrastructure, according to NWPX Park.

The PumpTrooper lift station package includes a concrete wet well, internal piping and valves and a range of pump options such as axial flow, non-clog, grinder and vertical turbine pumps. This eliminates the coordination of multiple suppliers and ensures system compatibility.

Automation is central to the system, with a control panel that monitors liquid level, pressure and flow with sensors. These systems operate continuously, and automatically alternate pumps to balance use and extend equipment life. Visual and audible alarms along with email alerts and a web-based and mobile application can notify operators immediately of any high water, pump failure or maintenance issue.

Optional alarm and backup power keep the station operational during outages. Safety and maintenance features include aluminum or galvanized hatchways with built-in safety nets. A pump removal system allows inspection or service to be performed without entering the wet well, protecting personnel and reducing service time and cost. Built-in scalability allows the system to grow alongside future development, while ventilation ensures odors and gases are safely managed for ongoing environmental comfort and safety.

The PumpTrooper lift stations are manufactured at NPCA-certified plants and tested to the highest quality standards before shipping, according to NWPX Park.

NWPX Park offers on-site support for system startup and training for reliable operation. Beyond start up, service plans are available to prolong product life and help manage maintenance costs.

Designed for easy integration with gravity systems, PumpTrooper lift stations eliminate extensive excavation or pipeline replacement, saving cost and simplifying projects. With reliability, versatility and efficiency, PumpTrooper lift stations set the standard for wastewater and stormwater conveyance, delivering dependable, cost-effective fluid management, according to NWPX Park.

For more information, visit www.nwpxpark.com.

