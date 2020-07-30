N.Y. Business Continues Success Under New Ownership

Marty Brzyski is general manager of Casey’s Truck Salvage World.

When approached with the opportunity to purchase Casey's Truck Salvage World in October 2018, Nick Marcezin knew that there could not have been a better plan.

Acquiring the Depew, N.Y., company that was founded in the 1960s made perfect sense to him. Already familiar from a business relationship with his company, Twin Village Recycling, Marcezin believed it would be an exceptional pairing.

From years of purchasing the scrap metal after the resalable parts were removed and added to Casey's inventory, he was now able to unify the two, streamlining the process. Immediately after the purchase was completed, Marcezin went right to work with his wife, Leana.

The first move was to bring in Marty Brzyski, assigning him the position of general manager.

Brzyski was very familiar with the company, having previously worked there from 2007 to 2014.

Over the years, Marcezin envisioned the idea of bringing Brzyski aboard at Twin Village, but the two never seemed able to finalize a plan due to other commitments. Once Casey's was brought into the fold, all plans seemed to come together.

Excited and motivated, the two went right to work on ideas and processes to make a business that was already well known, even better. Improvements early on included computer systems for document processing, inventory counts and administrative needs. Nearly all the staff remains under employment with the new ownership.

"One of the most important pieces that allow us to be successful here at Casey's now, is the trust we share and the common goal in growing the business," Brzyski said. "We all agree that the most important aspect is the customer and their faith in us to come through, and at a fair price. Most of our customers are repeat and referrals from others who have had a great experience with us here."

Another piece of the success that is allowing for growth and improvement is the flexibility and relationship shared with Marcezin and Brzyski.

"The freedom and trust they put in my experience and knowledge to do my job — from purchasing the correct equipment, working with the customers, and following up on warranty and service, is what really allows for the growth and success we are experiencing here at Casey's," said Bryski.

Multiple instances were mentioned with Marcezin, Brzyski and the company all going above and beyond for their customers — including taking parts home to be delivered in the night, helping to rescue broken down vehicles and opening up the doors no matter the day or hour.

When asked what the territory coverage of Casey's may be, it was a very simple response: anywhere in the world.

"With the broad reaches of the Internet and our marketing partners like Construction Equipment Guide, there isn't an area we can't ship to and provide great parts at an affordable price," said Brzyski, as calls were coming in from California.

In addition to the technology and office updates, a full makeover is under way at the Depew location. What was overgrown and inaccessible previously had been cleared and filled to allow expansion to utilize the full 40-acre yard. Just recently, a motor vehicle repair shop license was granted, along with full certified inspection station.

The real focus is on the engine, transmission and rear-end program that Casey's boasts, but even a door handle or grill are common items for which they receive requests. Situations of delivering parts to customers and then in turn, purchasing and becoming the customer are not uncommon.

Brzyski is always on the lookout, utilizing more than 20 years of experience in the business. Many times, he has been the final call on an exhaustive search for customers looking for unique or hard to find pieces, according to the company. Inventory at the Depew yard location includes parts dating back to 1960s models, all the way up to the 2018 pieces, and even some aftermarket new products.

In turn, Casey's prides itself on usually being the only call on the customer's next search for parts.

"We really work hard to make sure we treat them fair and right, because we want a relationship for years to come. Many times, we get calls from new customers that say their friend, neighbor or business associate directed them straight to us. That really tells you that you're doing something right," said Brzyski.

Casey's also has long-standing relationships with insurance companies.

"Sometimes they are the customer and sometimes after the discussion, I end up being theirs, after we get the details and parts list figured out."

Casey's isn't limited to just trucks, often times construction equipment crosses over to the inventory stocked in the warehouse.

"It is a very unique situation we have here at Casey's, with the knowledge and experience of some of the employees here, dating back into the 1980s," said Brzyski

Casey's uses this to assist customers to get their equipment back up and running, and with as little loss in downtime as they can possibly avoid. The motto at Casey's is "to never stop trying, never stop growing, and never stop putting the customer above all else." CEG