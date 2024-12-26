In 2024, the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) completed 83 design projects and 66 capital construction projects. They focused on improving infrastructure, combatting climate change, promoting M/WBEs, and engaging in community outreach. DDC received recognition for their innovative and sustainable projects across the city.

Commissioner Thomas Foley of the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) celebrated the end of 2024 and the successful projects and changes to the city's capital construction process that the agency was able to accomplish during the year.

"From day one, our administration has focused on creating a safer, more affordable New York City. In 2024, we continued to deliver on that vision and ‘Get Stuff Done' for working-class New Yorkers," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"Thanks to our extraordinary public servants, America's safest big city got even safer this year, with overall crime down and thousands of illegal guns, mopeds and ghost cars taken off city streets.

"We passed historic legislation to turn New York into a ‘City of Yes,' shattered affordable housing records once again, and put billions of dollars back into New Yorkers' pockets. We broke records for the most jobs and small businesses in city history and moved millions of trash bags off our sidewalks and into containers.

"But we know that there is even more we can do to continue to uplift working-class families. As we look to the future, our administration remains committed to keeping New Yorkers safe and making our city more affordable for the millions of New Yorkers who call our city home."

"In 2024, DDC built faster, better and more efficiently — whether it was on a new police precinct, resiliency project, or recreation center, we have delivered for New Yorkers," said Foley. "Our $33 billion portfolio includes infrastructure that protects residents from flooding and green infrastructure to help manage stormwater, including new Bluebelt areas in Staten Island.

"In 2024 we completed modern, sustainable public buildings across the city, including the new Far Rockaway Library, the 40th Precinct in the Bronx and the Manhattan Pet Adoption Center. We built safer streets and new Select Bus Service lines. We made progress in construction reform in Albany and will be able to serve New Yorkers better thanks to new contracting methods such as progressive design-build and CM-Build.

"At the same time, we're also expanding our design-build program, which is taking years off capital projects such as the new Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center in Brooklyn."

Completing Capital Projects for New Yorkers

In 2024, DDC completed 83 design projects and 66 capital construction projects, benefiting New Yorkers in every neighborhood.

DDC continued its work with city libraries, including the completion of the new Far Rockaway Library in Queens, designed by the renowned architecture firm Snøhetta through DDC's Design and Construction Excellence program.

DDC finished a $1.8 million roof renovation for QPL's Laurelton Library branch, done nearly 10 percent under budget, and a $4.6 million project at Broadway Library in Astoria, which transformed the building's cellar with multiple computer stations as well as a classroom, meeting room and stage area.

DDC turned a former garage in Harlem into a 2,500-sq.-ft. modern facility that is now the Manhattan Pet Adoption Center. The $85 million 40th Precinct was opened in the South Bronx, making it the NYPD's first station house to include space specifically dedicated to hosting community events.

DDC also renovated the Downtown Art Community Center and repaired the historic City Hall steps.

The agency completed massive infrastructure projects in 2024 including a $139 million project in College Point that covered over 100 individual blocks, upgraded over 6 mi. of water mains and over 8 mi. of sewers to improve stormwater drainage.

Several of the agency's infrastructure projects benefitted from new fence art including at Del Valle Square in the Bronx. A $4.7 million infrastructure project in Westerleigh, Staten Island which was finished on time and $1 million under budget upgraded water mains and sanitary sewers and added new storm sewers to the area.

Combating Climate Change Effects, Improving Coastal Resiliency

DDC is one of the agencies leading the city's response to climate change and the rising possibility of coastal and cloudburst-related flooding.

In 2024, DDC completed the first section of East Side Coastal Resiliency (ESCR) in lower Manhattan, ahead of schedule and under budget. Construction included raised parkland, floodwalls, berms and multiple swinging or sliding flood gates to create a continuous line of protection against sea level rise and the growing threat of stronger, more severe coastal storms worsened by climate change. Additionally, ESCR's first ballfields in the new East River Park opened in September 2024 along with the new larger and more accessible Delancey Street Bridge spanning the FDR Drive.

DDC also continued work on Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resiliency (BMCR), the companion project to ESCR, and will soon start Red Hook Coastal Resiliency (RHCR) in Brooklyn.

DDC continued building green infrastructure assets across the city in 2024, including 145 bioswales and over 1,300 infiltration basins. DDC began construction of 7 mi. of porous pavement along area roadways on Brooklyn to better manage stormwater and reduce flooding and sewer overflows. The agency also continued its involvement in the city's Cloudburst Management Program and in September joined Mayor Adams as he updated New Yorkers on the city's investments in flood preparation.

Pushing for Capital Process Reform

DDC continued to work with Mayor Adams' Capital Process Reform Task Force to implement the Task Force's recommendations plus those contained in DDC's Blueprint and the city's Build NYC Better report.

In May, DDC joined Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, Comptroller Brad Lander, members of the Task Force, labor leaders and civic and construction industry leaders as they called on state government to "Let NYC Build Better, Faster and Cheaper" using the same modern construction and contracting tools that New York State and other jurisdictions use around the country every day.

That led to November 2024, when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing DDC to use progressive design-build for future resiliency projects and Construction manager-build (CM-Build) for library and cultural institution projects. These contracting methods cut time-consuming and expensive steps out of the outdated design-bid-build model, resulting in faster and more efficient project delivery.

Hochul also signed legislation that will allow New Yorkers to submit comments on procurements over $100,000 online as opposed to requiring an in-person hearing, saving an average of 20 days on every applicable project timeline.

While DDC rallied for capital process reform in 2024, the agency continued to make progress in its design-build program and broke ground on the new $18.2 million Marlboro Agricultural Education Center at the NYCHA Marlboro Houses in Gravesend, Brooklyn. The agency also started its first design-build infrastructure project on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan and made plans to expand design-build to other areas including Parks restroom construction.

Promoting M/WBEs in Construction Industry

DDC remains one of the leading agencies for contract awards to M/WBEs, making significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion within the construction industry.

In Fiscal Year 2024, DDC awarded over $461 million in contracts to Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs). DDC achieved a 24 percent utilization rate for M/WBEs on its projects, contributing to an impressive citywide utilization rate of 31 percent. It also ensured equitable distribution of opportunities across diverse ethnicities.

Black-owned businesses secured approximately 21 percent of subcontracts, Asian-owned businesses 8 percent, Hispanic-owned businesses 17 percent, and women-owned businesses 16 percent.

DDC actively identifies and addresses disparities among underutilized ethnicities through its Office of Diversity & Industry Relations by establishing disaggregated goals where possible.

During Small Business Month, DDC partnered with the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) to support M/WBEs and offer workshops on certification and information on how these businesses can compete for city construction projects. DDC also held a workshop for M/WBE's on how to compete for contracting opportunities at the Brooklyn site of the city's massive Borough-Based Jails (BBJ) Program. The session was held in partnership with the design-build team that's been contracted to create the new jail.

Due to its success and new State legislation, DDC's Mentoring Program transitioned to the new Citywide Mentoring Program led by the Mayor's Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises in 2024. Eight M/WBE construction firms from DDC's Mentoring Program inaugural group were previously awarded subcontracts on a variety of city projects. The Mentoring Program contributes to the growth of minority and women-owned businesses as well as small businesses, which in return drive the city's economy and stimulate local communities.

Continuing Strong Community Outreach

DDC's Office of Community Outreach and Notification continued its robust communication with the public, community boards and other stakeholders throughout the lifecycle of DDC projects.

DDC's work in the five boroughs is supported by the Community Construction Liaison (CCL) program, which places on-the-ground liaisons within communities to actively communicate project updates to residents and business owners. CCLs go door-to-door to update community members about the impacts of construction and work to mitigate those impacts in coordination with the construction team and contractor.

In 2024, OCON handled over 700 inquiries from across the city, more than half of them were from residents and civic associations reaching out regarding projects in their neighborhoods.

Building DDC Team, Mentoring City Students

In 2024, while continuing an expanded program of recruiting, hiring fairs and career days, DDC hired 177 employees through an expedited process. The agency continued to support 17 employee led clubs and eight cultural enrichment groups to foster a sense of community and engagement.

DDC continued its staff training by providing professional development trainings, construction safety trainings and continuing education trainings. DDC hosted 11 "Lessons Learned" tours this year for staff.

Additionally, DDC staff, along with NYC School Construction Authority (SCA) worked with city high schoolers through the ACE Mentor Program of Greater NY. The students' proposal for a new Olympic Stadium in Paris, France, category won first place in the prestigious CIRT national design and construction competition in the category of "Olympic Stadium/Iconic Structure."

Keeping Construction Sites Safe

Every DDC project has an approved Site Safety Plan filed with DDC's Safety and Site Support Division and every project is inspected regularly by the division. In 2024, as in past years, any accidents at DDC construction sites were investigated to determine the cause and implement corrective actions.

DDC's "Environmental Outreach Program" launched in 2024 was modeled after the "Safety Outreach Program" launched in 2023 with regular recurring visits to contractors to build environmental regulations awareness. In addition, the new Environmental Code Compliance Unit conducts daily environmental audits of active construction sites.

In April 2024, DDC joined DOT and DEP for a Work Zone Awareness campaign, calling on New Yorkers to slow down and protect the safety of road crews.

Receiving Recognition for DDC Projects

DDC received its share of awards in 2024 for multiple innovative projects across the city. DDC received 11 Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC New York) for capital projects in Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, including top Diamond Awards for Project Area 2 of ESCR and the new NYPD 116th Precinct in Queens.

DDC was recognized as 2024 INSPIRED Owner of the Year by the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) for the agency's successful design-build pilot program. The city's first-ever design-build project, the Queens Garage and Community Space in Kew Gardens, part of the Borough-Based Jails Program, also received the DBIA's National Award of Merit and National Award of Excellence as the best project in the country in the category of federal/state/county/municipal facilities. The sustainable and modern multi-use building and space, which was completed less than half the time required under lowest bidder contracting while saving $12.9 million, also received "Project of the Year" Award from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA).

The Public Design Commission gave DDC 11 awards for project designs that were innovate, sustainable and community-centered. Bronx River Greenway/Starlight Park, a formerly paved, industrial property that has been transformed into a public park and vast greenspace with greenway connections in the Bronx, won the top award in the 2024 AIANY + ASLANY Transportation + Infrastructure Design Excellence Awards in the category of Open Space.

The new Far Rockaway Library was named the city's "Best New Building" by the Municipal Art Society of New York in its 2024 MASterworks Awards.

DDC staff also received individual awards including the prestigious Sloan Public Service Award, which was presented to Director Jade Bailey in the agency's design-build program. Individual DDC staff also were recognized by groups including the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and Municipal Engineers of the City of New York (MENY).

