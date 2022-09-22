List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo Returns to Syracuse

Thu September 22, 2022 - Northeast Edition #20
CEG


Last year's N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo returned after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and was a huge success, due to attendees and exhibitors.

The 2021 Expo featured more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and nearly 150 exhibits. Highway departments and DPW crews from across the New York State were drawn to the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse to experience the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in the state since the previous Expo in 2019. Everyone was definitely happy to get together again.

On display at last year's show were trucks and truck bodies as well as earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowing and groundskeeping machines from every manufacturer imaginable.

The same will prove true for the upcoming 2022 installment of the Expo on Oct. 19. Here are a few photos from 2021, including the Grand Prize winners. CEG

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

In 2021, more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space contained a wide array of equipment and services from nearly 150 companies. (CEG photo)
Every attendee of the 2021 Expo was given the opportunity to win door prizes from nearly every exhibitor and the chance to win one of the grand prizes of Buffalo Bills tickets or NASCAR race tickets. The same will be true this year. (CEG photo)
At the 2021 Expo, Kent Hogeboom (L) of Superintendents Profile presented Robert Malone, highway superintendent of the town of Oswego, a pair of tickets to the 2022 NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International Speedway. (CEG photo)
In 2021, Robert Brandt, assistant superintendent of street cleaning of the city of Syracuse won a pair of tickets to the Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers game. (CEG photo)
Hitachi is a premier loader line that was featured at the Tracey Road exhibit. (L-R): Scott Collins of Tracey Road, Dustin Hoogebeen of Hitachi and Jerry Tracey, president of Tracey Road Equipment. (CEG photo)
John Deere equipment from Five Star Equipment is a mainstay in municipal garages across the state. (CEG photo)
The town of Litchfield in Herkimer County was ready to drive home this Caterpillar wheeled excavator until simple math told them it might take a little more time than they had available. (L-R) are Jeff Pope; Clifford Coffin, highway superintendent; John Coy; and Jerry Wheelock. (CEG photo)




