Last year's N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo returned after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and was a huge success, due to attendees and exhibitors.

The 2021 Expo featured more than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and nearly 150 exhibits. Highway departments and DPW crews from across the New York State were drawn to the Expo Center at the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse to experience the largest collection of highway and municipal equipment on display in the state since the previous Expo in 2019. Everyone was definitely happy to get together again.

On display at last year's show were trucks and truck bodies as well as earthmoving and excavating equipment, mowing and groundskeeping machines from every manufacturer imaginable.

The same will prove true for the upcoming 2022 installment of the Expo on Oct. 19. Here are a few photos from 2021, including the Grand Prize winners. CEG

