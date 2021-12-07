List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
OAIMA Hosts 2021 Annual Meeting, Trade Show in Columbus

Tue December 07, 2021 - Midwest Edition #25
CEG


The Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association's (OAIMA) annual meeting and trade show returned as a live event this year. Held at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 11 to 12, the event offered a full schedule for those attending. The general session kicked off the two-day meeting with an introduction of the OAIMA leadership team and association announcements from Patrick Jacomet, executive director.

The event included a series of educational sessions covering subjects ranging from new technologies geared toward increasing productivity, safety and business management to community relations. Between sessions and during an exhibitor reception, attendees caught up with representatives of local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers within the trade show area. The reception also featured an OA-PAC live auction conducted by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' vice president, Gary Seybold.

OAIMA was founded in 1918 as a trade association representing the interests of Ohio's mining operations and those involved with the production of construction materials including sand, gravel, crushed stone and slag as well as salt, clay, shale, gypsum, industrial sand, building stone, lime, cement and recycled concrete. The association provides support to its membership through educational programs and interaction with governmental officials while providing a forum for sharing information among association members. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

(L-R): Midwest Mine Services’ Bob Keaton III, Sean Weisiger, Tim Kidd, Adam Rice, Tim Meighan and Brice Jacobs were ready to discuss the company’s engineering, design and technology capabilities in addressing material handling and processing.
(L-R): Rudd Equipment Company’s Martin McCutcheon, Josh Poston and Brian James welcomed attendees during the exhibitor reception.
Devon Donelson, Unified Screening’s general manager, spoke with attendees about the company’s products and services geared toward enhancing productivity.
(L-R): OAIMA’s Patrick Jacomet and Aline George received a helping hand to keep the show running smoothly from Brandi Davis of The Shelly Company and Ohio CAT’s Linda Meier, along with OAIMA’s Dawn Hoover.
(L-R): AGGCORP’s Roberto Arnbruster and Sue Vitaz caught up with Jon Stock from Tiger Sand and Gravel during the reception.
(L-R): Ohio CAT’s Chris Harris, Tom Moore and Ned Herald were joined by Screen Machine Industries’ Timm Miller to speak about the company’s lineup of material processing equipment.
(L-R): Maverick Environmental Equipment’s Tim Smith and Craig Kaser visit with Lakeside Sand and Gravel’s Ray Stone during the reception.
Bob Stewart of Columbus Equipment Company’s environmental division discussed his company’s lineup of Komatsu, Astec, CBI (a division of Terex) FAE, Rotobec and Terex Ecotec equipment.
(L-R): Murphy Tractor and Equipment’s John Fork was joined by Hoyt Wire Cloth’s Landon Frankart and Matt and Lynn Hurd.




