The Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association's (OAIMA) annual meeting and trade show returned as a live event this year. Held at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 11 to 12, the event offered a full schedule for those attending. The general session kicked off the two-day meeting with an introduction of the OAIMA leadership team and association announcements from Patrick Jacomet, executive director.

The event included a series of educational sessions covering subjects ranging from new technologies geared toward increasing productivity, safety and business management to community relations. Between sessions and during an exhibitor reception, attendees caught up with representatives of local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers within the trade show area. The reception also featured an OA-PAC live auction conducted by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' vice president, Gary Seybold.

OAIMA was founded in 1918 as a trade association representing the interests of Ohio's mining operations and those involved with the production of construction materials including sand, gravel, crushed stone and slag as well as salt, clay, shale, gypsum, industrial sand, building stone, lime, cement and recycled concrete. The association provides support to its membership through educational programs and interaction with governmental officials while providing a forum for sharing information among association members. CEG

