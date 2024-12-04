List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    OAIMA Welcomes Record Crowd to Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio

    Wed December 04, 2024 - Midwest Edition #25
    CEG


    Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association (OAIMA) held its annual conference at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 14-15, 2024, with a record attendance of nearly 700.

    Celebrating 106 years of advocacy for the industry, OAIMA — established in 1918 — is Ohio's trade association representing the state's mining operations (except coal) and those allied with the field. Members are involved with commodities such as construction materials — both natural and manmade, including sand, gravel, slag and crushed limestone, dolomite, sandstone, salt, clay, shale, gypsum, industrial sand, building stone, lime, cement and recycled concrete.

    On the first day of the event, industry professionals had an opportunity to attend information and educations sessions with updates and announcements, including a visit from Sen. Rob McColley. The day concluded with a reception and live auction compliments of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers with Gary Seybold, vice president of Ritchie Bros., as auctioneer.

    The second day featured the Awards Brunch recognizing Reclamation and Pride Awards; Achievement Awards; Scholarships; the ninth annual Safety Awards; and the sixth annual Aggregate Trucker/Transportation Co. Awards, presented by Benny McCament, chief ODNR, of Mineral Resources Management.

    The trade show featured tabletop displays of more than 90 industry representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area of the show.

    OAIMA has more than 200 members and supports the producers, suppliers, equipment and service providers of aggregates, industrial minerals and construction materials across the state of Ohio. CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18
    Photo: 1/18

    (L-R): Neil Recker of Werk Brau; John Fork and Brian Mayfield of Murphy Tractor; and Ben Moskowitz of NPK Construction Equipment, meet up at the show. (CEG photo)
    This marked one of the largest OAIMA annual meetings to date with nearly 700 attendees and more than 90 vendors. (CEG photo)
    Pat Jacomet, executive director of OAIMA, welcomed guests and the graduates of the Emerging Leaders Program. (CEG photo)
    Stedman’s Jake Brockhoff (L) and Grant Cobb were on hand to discuss their company's processing systems solutions. (CEG photo)
    Taylor Dunifon (L) and Heath Watton of RUDD Equipment Co. welcomed the chance to catch up with friends at the event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Orville Lykins, Sue Vitaz, Andrew Smith and Roberto Armbruster, all of AGGCORP. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Cliff Polard, Mike Kochenderfer and Adam Wright, all of RECO Equipment, spoke to attendees about RECO’s equipment and services. (CEG photo)
    Bill Cayce (L) and Patrick Whistler of Cooperative Industries, a long-time supporter of OAIMA. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Linda Meier of Ohio Cat; Bob Stewart of Maverick Environmental Equipment; and Brandi Davis of the Shelly Company, catch up at the annual meeting. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Joshua Lovett, Cindy Ellis and Bryce Cheka, all of Columbus Equipment Company, welcomed the opportunity to discuss the company’s lineup of equipment for aggregate applications. (CEG photo)
    Manning the Stone Products booth (L-R) are Dan Fugate, Joe Carbenia, Tom Kovesci, Mike Blumenaur and Greg Klein. (CEG photo)
    Matt Scherler (L) and Charlie Chapman of Southeastern Equipment were on hand to talk with attendees about their company’s product lines. (CEG photo)
    Bill Humphrey (L) and JP Mitchell of Mine Resource Group spoke about their new business and are looking forward to connecting with industry partners. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Hollabaugh (L) and Kevin Lee of Kemper, a first-time exhibitor, were excited to chat with attendees at the event. (CEG photo)
    Anthony Asher (L) and Ryan Molka of Midwest Mine Services showcased the company’s products and services at the trade show. (CEG photo)
    Tema Isenmann’s Steve Baughman was the winner of the Rocky Award, presented by the Ohio Aggregate and Industrial Mineral Association. (CEG photo)
    Chris Cook (L) of Richwood and Mike McLean of The McLean Company catch up at the annual meeting. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Damon Daugherty and Craig Kaiser of Maverick Environmental Equipment; and Brian Bell and Sydney Princehorn of Eagle Crusher, were ready to welcome attendees. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Webber Ahead of Plans On I-10 Widening in Texas

    Progress Continues On $250M Columbus LOT Project

    Volvo Holiday Lights, Fan Voting Begin

    Work Continues On Largest Project in NYSDOT History

    Case Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader for Iconic Presence On Job Site

    VIDEO: Norwalk, Conn.'s Fire-Damaged I-95 Overpass Reopens Early, $3.2M Under Budget

    Six Small Bridges in Plymouth, Vt., to Be Replaced Over Two Years Starting Next Summer

    FAE's Expands Range With Its New SFL Multitask Head



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Events Ohio Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association (OAIMA) Recycling