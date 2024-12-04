Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association (OAIMA) held its annual conference at the Hilton at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 14-15, 2024, with a record attendance of nearly 700.

Celebrating 106 years of advocacy for the industry, OAIMA — established in 1918 — is Ohio's trade association representing the state's mining operations (except coal) and those allied with the field. Members are involved with commodities such as construction materials — both natural and manmade, including sand, gravel, slag and crushed limestone, dolomite, sandstone, salt, clay, shale, gypsum, industrial sand, building stone, lime, cement and recycled concrete.

On the first day of the event, industry professionals had an opportunity to attend information and educations sessions with updates and announcements, including a visit from Sen. Rob McColley. The day concluded with a reception and live auction compliments of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers with Gary Seybold, vice president of Ritchie Bros., as auctioneer.

The second day featured the Awards Brunch recognizing Reclamation and Pride Awards; Achievement Awards; Scholarships; the ninth annual Safety Awards; and the sixth annual Aggregate Trucker/Transportation Co. Awards, presented by Benny McCament, chief ODNR, of Mineral Resources Management.

The trade show featured tabletop displays of more than 90 industry representatives from local equipment dealers, national manufacturers and product and service providers to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area of the show.

OAIMA has more than 200 members and supports the producers, suppliers, equipment and service providers of aggregates, industrial minerals and construction materials across the state of Ohio. CEG

