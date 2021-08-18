Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
O&G Holds 7th Annual Retiree Picnic

Wed August 18, 2021 - Northeast Edition
O&G Industries


101-year-old retiree Joe Martins is pictured with his family at the O&G retiree picnic. O&G Industries (O&G) recently held its 7th annual retiree picnic in Waterbury, Conn. The event was attended by 190 — combining for more than 2,800 years of service.

Just two years shy of the company's 100th anniversary, the picnic was highlighted by retiree Tony Damiano, who retired with 55 years of service — the longest single employee tenure.

Gene and Tracy McKeon combined for 80 years of service — a best for a husband and wife. Joe Martins, who recently turned 101 years old, stands as the oldest living retiree and was in attendance.

The 8th annual picnic is planned for the summer of 2022.

For more information about O&G, visit www.ogind.com.

