Ohio Contractors Association's Chris Runyan to Speak at HCRHP Dinner, Auction

Tue April 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #9
Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


Chris Runyan

The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park (HCRHP) Dinner and Auction will be held May 7 at the Hopedale VFD Social Hall, 103 Firehouse Lane in Hopedale, Ohio. Chris Runyan, president of the Ohio Contractors Association, will be the guest speaker and Rick Keffer of Rick Keffer Auctions will be the auctioneer.

Runyan has worked in the transportation industry his entire career. He began with Eriksson Engineering in Columbus, Ohio, worked for the Federal Highway Administration, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, Pa., and MS Consultants of Columbus.

HCRHP is celebrating its 30th year preserving Ohio's coal and surface mining heritage. HCRHP acquires and preserves archives and equipment to educate the public on the importance of mining, coal, aggregates and industrial minerals in everyday life.

The organization's future goals are to acquire land to build a permanent home, featuring an open-air surface mining museum and visitor's center as well as a maintenance and restoration building. These facilities would be used to host events and the organization's annual machinery shows.

For more information, visit coalpark.org. CEG




