Odessa-based Saulsbury was recently awarded a contract to construct a 30 ton per day hydrogen liquefaction facility for a specialty gas company.

"This award represents a significant achievement for Saulsbury, as well as our client, as we work to support the environmental and renewable programs of the future. Construction of the first U.S. based world-scale liquid hydrogen production unit, which is dedicated to the hydrogen energy markets, is a significant milestone Saulsbury," the company said in a statement.

Saulsbury will be responsible for the mechanical construction of the facility, which includes the steam methane reformer, waste recovery, process modules and other equipment, as well as the hydrogen compression packages. Work has already begun and the facility is expected to be complete in 2021.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with this leading company for this very exciting project," said Jeremy Nelson, vice president of operations. "This award solidifies our position in the hydrogen space as we continue to demonstrate our core competencies, skilled project leadership and extensive experience in heavy-industrial construction."

"Winning this contract and positioning Saulsbury to become a major player in the emerging U.S. hydrogen market marks a milestone for our company," said Dennis Chismar, senior vice president of business development. "I know that the continuation of more than 53 years of success, our best in class safety performance and the strong leadership within Saulsbury, were key contributors in winning this work. This project will showcase our commitment to reaching our goals in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)."

