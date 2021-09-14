Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ODOT Kicks Off Major Reconstruction of I-70 in Zanesville

Tue September 14, 2021 - Midwest Edition #19
Ohio Department of Transportation


Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks officially kicked off an $88 million project to reconstruct Interstate 70 through the city of Zanesville on July 20. (Ohio Department of Transportation photo)
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks officially kicked off an $88 million project to reconstruct Interstate 70 through the city of Zanesville on July 20. (Ohio Department of Transportation photo)

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks officially kicked off an $88 million project to reconstruct Interstate 70 through the city of Zanesville on July 20. In addition, the project will resurface I-70 from U.S. Route 40 to State Route 93 and impact 16 bridges, including the bridges over the Licking and Muskingum rivers.

"This work will not only benefit local residents and drivers, but also the high volume of trucks and commerce that use this key corridor," said Marchbanks. "The impact of this investment in central Ohio will be felt across the state in terms of the safe and easy movement for commuters and freight-haulers alike."

Last reconstructed in the mid-1990s, replacement of the 25-year-old pavement will be a welcome upgrade. Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles use this stretch of interstate each day, including more than 10,000 trucks or about a quarter of the average daily traffic, emphasizing the route's regional and statewide importance.

"We welcome the investment by the state of Ohio into our city and we ask the public to be cautious and patient as Shelly & Sands rebuilds this aging infrastructure," said city of Zanesville Mayor Donald Mason. "The city will work with our private and public sector partners as we endeavor to protect the motorists and workers from the beginning until the end of this epic project."

Traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of construction, but these improvements won't come without inconvenience. Narrower lanes, temporary traffic patterns and a reduced speed limit when workers are present will require extra attention behind the wheel.

"When this project is completed, it will be a wonderful asset to the city, county and the state of Ohio. However, there will be traffic disruptions during the construction process," said Cole Graham, president of Shelly & Sands Inc. "We ask that the traveling public remain alert and use caution in and around our work zone so that at the end of the day, everyone can get home safely."

"It's going to be a great project to watch come to fruition, and I look forward to the ribbon-cutting," said Sen. Tim Schaffer.

To minimize impacts to traffic and maintain access to and from downtown Zanesville by staggering bridge and ramp closures, the project is expected to be complete in fall 2027.

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/.




Today's top stories

2021-2022 Construction Economic Forecast

Construction Team Transforms Congested Freeway in Northern Virginia

VIDEO: Huge Neo-Panamax Container Cranes Squeeze Under Bridges to Dock in Baltimore

Twenty Years After 9/11, Two Ground Zero Buildings Still Await Rebirth

New $71.7M Land Port of Entry Being Built at Maine-Canada Border

Bobcat's 57th Annual North Dakota Open Brings Sports, Community Together

Ground Breaks On $216.8M I-57/74 Project

VIDEO: Virnig Introduces New Mini Skid Steer Brush Cutter Attachments



 

Read more about...

Infrastructure Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation Roadwork






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo