ODOT opens new I-270 south to I-70 east flyover ramp in $76 million project aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing congestion at the I-70/I-270/Brice Road interchange. Shift from loop ramp to two-lane flyover to enhance safety and efficiency for drivers in the Columbus area. Future phases to widen I-70 and reconfigure interchanges.

ODOT photo The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Far East Freeway project reached a major milestone Aug. 16 with the opening of the new I-270 southbound to I-70 eastbound flyover ramp.

This ramp is the centerpiece of the first phase of construction, a $76 million investment which began in 2022 to improve the I-70/I-270/Brice Road eastbound interchange.

"This project is about more than new pavement and bridges. It's about making everyday travel safer and more efficient for the thousands of drivers who rely on this corridor," said District 6 Deputy Director Toni Turowski. "The new flyover ramp is a major step toward reducing congestion and improving traffic flow for years to come."

The new two-lane flyover replaces the old loop ramp from I-270 south to I-70 east, reducing the weaving and merging that have long contributed to congestion at the interchange. It also carries traffic over both directions of I-270, with the left lane continuing to I-70 eastbound and the right lane exiting to Brice Road.

In addition to the new ramp, this phase of construction included a new lane on I-70 eastbound between I-270 and Brice Road. The project also reconfigured the I-270 northbound ramp to I-70 east and Brice Road, with the goal of reducing congestion and improving safety.

This milestone is part of ODOT's larger effort to address growing travel demand between downtown Columbus and eastern Ohio. Future investments will widen I-70 and reconfigure multiple interchanges between Livingston Avenue in Franklin County and SR 256 in Fairfield County.

Remaining work on the first phase of construction is expected to be completed this fall. Work has already begun on the next phase, a $89 million project focusing on I-70 westbound from Brice Road to I-270, including reconstruction of the Brice Road bridge.

