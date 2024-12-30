ODOT is overseeing a $32.6M SR21 rehabilitation project in Wayne County, Ohio, to improve safety and roadway conditions. The project includes intersection upgrades, rubblization, and bridge work with an estimated completion date of June 2026.

Photo courtesy of Crystal Neelon, ODOT District 3 The $32.6 million undertaking will reconstruct 5.86 mi. of SR 21 between the Stark County line and the Summit County line.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is overseeing a significant rehabilitation of State Route 21 that will serve commuters, commercial traffic and residents of Wayne County. The $32.6 million undertaking will reconstruct 5.86 mi. of SR 21 between the Stark County line and the Summit County line.

"The SR 21 major rehab project is necessary to address roadway deficiencies and historical traffic crash patterns," said Jared Feller, ODOT project manager. "It will upgrade the SR 21 mainline road surface and utilize appropriate safety countermeasures to reduce crashes at the at-grade intersections along the SR 21 corridor."

The average daily traffic volume along SR 21 is just under 20,000 vehicles. Restricting traffic to one lane in each direction should have minimal impacts to motorists; however, increased travel delay may occur during peak traffic times.

Feller noted that ODOT District 3 ranked all four-lane divided highways in its eight-county district that have at-grade intersections based on the need for, and ability, to make improvements.

"The SR 21 corridor in Wayne County was the highest ranked corridor in District 3. The Clinton Road and Grill Road intersections also were the 49th ranked at-grade, stop controlled intersections along four-lane divided highways on a statewide safety improvement list."

Work on the project began in March 2024, and is estimated to be completed by June 2026. The main contractor for the project is Kenmore Construction Co. Inc.

"They are a great partner, because they provide the expertise, management skills and construction knowledge necessary to create a better roadway system," said Feller. "Effective partnering reduces delays and creates positive relationships that encourage everyone on the project team to remain focused and dedicated to the project's goals. The completed project will provide improved roadway rideability and safety for the traveling public."

According to ODOT project engineer Cody Fitzwater, construction crews have their work cut out for them.

"The main challenge we have seen on this job is getting a lot done in a short amount of time, since all of our work is weather dependent and is subject to change."

Fitzwater said keeping an eye on the forecast is critical.

"We have encountered many days where the hot temperatures created challenges for paving and getting compaction. On the other hand, we have had other days where rain events dump several inches in a couple hours and have placed a great strain on the erosion control measures on the site."

Workers built up the stone base on the northbound shoulders that will be paved. They also stabilized the Clinton Road intersection and worked on the Grill Road and Edwards Road intersections.

"So far this season, we excavated all of the existing asphalt on the northbound mainline and excavated the entirety of the inside and outside shoulders," said Fitzwater. "We also removed and replaced the failing drainage throughout the roadway, while rehabilitating what we could. We stabilized much of the subgrade and built the road back up to prepare for rubbilization.

"Rubblization allows the project to recycle the old roadway into the new roadway to eliminate construction waste. Hydraulic machines are used to raise and then drop hammers onto the concrete to turn old slabs into numerous smaller pieces. These small pieces become the base of the new roadway. This process is faster and more economical than removing the old concrete road and hauling in new stone for the roadway base.

Stabilizing the subgrade takes the existing soil under the road and mixes in powdered cement and water to greatly strengthen it. This is done by first spreading the cement over the area to be stabilized. Then, a tiller mixes the cement in the soil at a specified depth with water. Once the cement is mixed in the soil, a tack coat is applied to the surface to help lock in the moisture. The soil cures for five days before being proof rolled to check for soft spots. Once the area passes proof roll, the work can continue.

Fitzwater said for the 2024 construction season, crews completed the northbound half of the Grill Road and Edwards Road intersections, as well as rubblization and roll of the mainline topped with asphalt base and intermediate. Minor bridge work also is completed.

The project also calls for bridge deck and joint sealing. Sealing bridge decks extends the life of highway bridges by reducing the amount of moisture and salt allowed into the porous concrete. Freeze/thaw cycle damage is lessened due to reduced moisture in the concrete.

Approximately 63,741 cu. yds. of dirt will be moved on the project. A mix of equipment is being used to complete the job, including dozers, dump trucks, excavators, pavers, rollers and rubbilizers. The bulk of the work has required cement for stabilizing and asphalt for paving, with a variety of materials used to replace drainage, signals and other items.

The hours can be long, but Fitzwater said the end product makes the hard work worthwhile.

"It means a lot to be able to improve a road that has been in its current state for almost 70 years, and to make it safer for the traveling public." CEG

