Groundbreaking of Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center signals start of advanced training complex and 25-year extension of Cavaliers-Clinic partnership. The 210,000 sq. ft. facility will offer top-notch care, technology, and resources for athletes and public, set to open in 2027.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Clinic and Bedrock Real Estate celebrated the groundbreaking of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center on Oct. 14. This facility spans more than 210,000 sq. ft. and will soon become one of the largest and most advanced training and performance complexes in the world. The Populous-designed complex also is the first vertical development in Bedrock Real Estate's ambitious $3.5 billion Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan.

The groundbreaking event also represented a historic moment for the Cavaliers and Cleveland Clinic as the organizations announced a 25-year extension of their long-standing partnership that began in 1993. This will create one of the longest continuous relationships between a professional sports organization and a medical provider.

"Today's groundbreaking of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is one of the first steps in transforming and revitalizing the Cuyahoga riverfront," said Dan Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers chairman and Bedrock Real Estate founder and chairman. "Combining our practice facility with the sports medicine experts from the Cleveland Clinic means that not only will our players have access to the best possible care, but so will the residents of Cleveland and the surrounding areas — creating a multiplier effect that will benefit both the city and the Cavaliers."

Cavaliers players will soon have a facility designed to optimize athletic performance and overall well-being. The center will feature advanced technology and equipment; best-in-class biomechanical testing systems; high-tech training equipment with integrated data analytics; virtual reality and simulation technology for skill development; and wearable sensors for real-time performance monitoring.

"The groundbreaking of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center marks an exciting moment in our collaboration with our partners, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bedrock Real Estate," said Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic. "Together, we are building a facility that will redefine the standards of performance and wellness. This center will serve not only elite athletes but also individuals from all walks of life, reflecting our shared commitment to health, innovation and community development. Our partnership strengthens Cleveland's position as a leader in both healthcare and sports excellence."

The center will offer comprehensive care for the public, including athletes of all sports and levels. The care will be personalized to the individual and informed by data inputs from one of the largest sports health data hubs. The interdisciplinary center will provide access to high-tech testing and training equipment and expert professionals from specialties, including sports medicine, cardiology, pulmonology, exercise physiology, neurology, nutrition, psychology and genetics.

"We have established a championship-level culture in Cleveland, and this is another example of the commitment and overall investment we have made towards the long-term health and well-being of our players and the organization," said Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations. "We are extremely fortunate to partner with the Cleveland Clinic, which shares our vision of making this facility a global destination and a sustainable hub of resources and innovation. The community engagement and location along the Cuyahoga riverfront downtown takes this project to extraordinary heights, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers."

The facility is expected to open in 2027.

For more information and to follow the progress of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, visit nba.com/cavaliers/performancecenter.

