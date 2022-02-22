List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Officials Celebrate Completion of Pair of Mobility35 Projects

Tue February 22, 2022 - West Edition #5
TXDOT


Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation joined by U.S. Representative John Carter, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Commissioner Valerie Covey for a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for the I-35 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and I-35 from Corn Hill to FM 972 projects.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation joined by U.S. Representative John Carter, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Commissioner Valerie Covey for a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for the I-35 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and I-35 from Corn Hill to FM 972 projects. The $12.3 million I-35 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard project replaced the original two-way Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge with separate, newly constructed eastbound and westbound one-way bridges. Dan Williams Company was tasked with building two new bridges on I-35/Ronald Reagan Boulevard to improve mobility, safety and connectivity in Texas Previously, only bridge existed. Crews demolished the existing bridge structure that was built in the early 1960s. Phase II of the project included the construction of the eastbound bridge. Phase III required the construction of the westbound bridge.

"We celebrate the completion of two key Mobility35 projects in Williamson County," said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. "Dividing the eastbound and westbound traffic on the new Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridges, reversing the ramps and converting the frontage roads to one-way operation not only improves safety in the area, but also improves mobility."

The $12.3 million I-35 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard project replaced the original two-way Ronald Reagan Boulevard bridge with separate, newly constructed eastbound and westbound one-way bridges. Both bridges accommodate one travel lane, a bike lane and a 6-ft. sidewalk. The project also realigned eastbound Ronald Reagan Boulevard to connect to the new eastbound bridge.

Nearby, the $10.7 million I-35 from Corn Hill to FM 972 project reversed five entrance and exit ramps and constructed four new entrance and exit ramps between Corn Hill and FM 972.

"This is a big deal," said Carter. "I want to commend TxDOT for their forward thinking to make sure they take care of safety and transportation, but also keep in mind the community and their needs."

As part of the I-35 from Cornhill to FM 972 project, frontage roads were converted to one-way traffic to improve safety.

"Williamson County created a long-range transportation plan for the total build out of the county, and partnerships have been crucial its implementation," said Commissioner Covey. "I want to thank Congressman Carter, TxDOT and the City of Jarrell for being our partners to help improve the safety and mobility of the northern part of our county."




