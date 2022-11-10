Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials perform the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $2.5 billion Novelis aluminum plant that is expected to provide a major economic boost to Bay Minette, Ala. (Gov. Kay Ivey’s office/Hal Yeager photo)

Intended to serve the beverage and automotive industries, a $2.5 billion aluminum plant will provide a major economic boost to Bay Minette, Ala., while also serving as a source of pride.

Atlanta-based Novelis has selected Baldwin County for its recycling and rolling mill on a 3,000-acre mega site in the southern region of the state.

"The North Baldwin community has been very receptive to Novelis and their manufactured product," said Kristina Pittman, who serves as executive director of the North Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce. "With the growth they are bringing to the area, residents are excited for new business opportunities in a variety of areas."

The plant also will make history. The high-tech, low-carbon project will be the first fully integrated aluminum mill to be constructed in the United States in four decades.

"To know our region is hosting state-of-the-art technology, not seen in over 40 years, is astonishing," said Pittman. "I can't stress this enough, the opportunities for our area are wide open due to Novelis' support and belief in our community."

The new plant will create approximately 1,000 jobs, which Novelis projects will pay an average annual salary of $65,000. Pittman said construction of the mill will have a domino effect.

"The new avenues for businesses, retail, restaurants, housing, etc., is on its way, due to Novelis' commitment and support. The excitement for growth opportunities is immense, and we are keenly aware of that, especially considering their cutting-edge technology and the audiences they will be serving.

"Novelis has been wonderful to work with, communicative and friendly, and they clearly want to be involved in our community. We appreciate a recycling program and their commitment to supporting our community. We've had discussions about different ways they want to engage and become involved, it's been impressive to see such enthusiasm for a community from such a major corporation."

A groundbreaking, complete with ceremonial shovels and heavy equipment on site, was held in early October 2022 as part of the construction preview. A number of dignitaries were on hand for the event, including Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

"With this massive investment and large-scale hiring plans, Novelis will launch a high-tech aluminum mill that will generate significant economic impacts throughout the region for generations," said Ivey. "Novelis is a world-class company, and we know that it has selected a prime location in ‘Sweet Home Alabama' and specifically Baldwin County as home for its growth plans."

According to the news release, the highly anticipated facility will be the most sophisticated and sustainable of its kind, with employee safety expected to be a top priority. The plant will be powered with renewable energy, use recycled water and be a zero-waste facility. Novelis has pledged to become a carbon-neutral company by 2050, and by 2026, it plans to reduce its carbon footprint by almost a third.

In addition, the Baldwin County plant will make use of advanced automation and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and robotics. The facility will have an initial 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods capacity per year.

"Novelis' decision to locate the nation's most technologically advanced aluminum mill in Baldwin County is a powerful testament to both the state's attractive business climate and to the capabilities of our talented manufacturing workforce," said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "The magnitude of this project makes it a game-changing development for Alabama's industrial sector and a jobs engine for the region."

While the Baldwin County plant will primarily be focused on the beverage can market, it also will serve the automotive segment. Aluminum produced by Novelis can be found in more than 200 vehicle models produced by automakers across the globe.

Novelis also works with customers from industries that include building and construction, aerospace and consumer electronics.

Not surprisingly, local organizations committed to helping bring new business to the area are extremely pleased with the mega site's anchor tenant.

"Baldwin County's accelerated growth and forward-thinking leadership has made it possible to attract Novelis, a world-class company, to our community," said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. "The economic and generational impact this investment will have on Baldwin County will help further diversify and grow our economy for years to come."

Novelis also announced plans to develop an Advanced Manufacturing and Leadership Center of Excellence in Daphne, where training will be provided to industry leaders across the company's footprint. The leadership center will be located at the Daphne Innovation + Science Complex and will help push Baldwin County to the forefront of innovation in workforce training and leadership in the metals industry. CEG

