Officials Host Virtual Ribbon-Cutting On I-635/SH 121

Tue September 07, 2021 - West Edition #19
TxDOT


The I-635/SH 121 Interchange is part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative to reduce gridlock in some of the state’s most congested areas, as directed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Nearly $25 billion has been assigned to Texas Clear Lanes non-tolled projects in metro districts. Improvements for the I-635/SH 121 Interchange were included in the original DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at the time to deliver the entire scope.

On Aug. 2, TxDOT and NorthGate Constructors hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the I-635/SH 121 Interchange Project. This $370 million project widened SH 121 to accommodate a new interchange and new direct connectors for FM 2499 and SH 26 to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.

"This project is good news for drivers and is proof of our commitment to keep traffic moving in the region," said Chairman Bugg. "Reducing congestion in our metro areas is an ambitious task, but we're committed through the Texas Clear Lanes initiative to work with our state and local leaders to make a difference for drivers."

Improvements for the I-635/SH 121 Interchange were included in the original DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at the time to deliver the entire scope. Once congestion funding became available in 2017, TxDOT and NorthGate negotiated a plan to rebuild this portion of the original project.

There was a video shown during the ceremony to show the progression of the project from the beginning to now and what drivers currently see driving on SH 121, I-635, SH 26 and FM 2499. Various project leaders and officials spoke on the impact and success of the project.

Speakers at the ceremony included:

Carl Johnson — TxDOT Fort Worth district engineer;

J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. — chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission;

B. Glen Whitley — Tarrant County judge;

Michael Morris — North Central Texas Council of Governments director of transportation;

Tom Grim — NorthGate Constructors project sponsor

For information on this project, visit http://www.dot.state.tx.us/texasclearlanes/.




