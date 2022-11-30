The project includes the reconstruction and widening of a 9-mi. section of U.S. 89, along with building the four new interchanges. (Photo courtesy of UDOT.)

The Utah Department of Transportation announced in November that a new U.S. 89 interchange at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. Crews members working for UDOT, as well as local officials, celebrated the construction milestone.

This highway project is the second largest currently under construction in Utah. It includes the reconstruction and widening of a 9-mi. section of the highway, along with building the four new interchanges. A new frontage road system also was created parallel to U.S. 89 to improve access to local neighborhoods and provide a safer route for cyclists. In addition, three new pedestrian tunnels have been built under the highway to connect to future city and county trail expansions.

This interchange provides a new crossing over U.S. 89 to connect neighborhoods on both sides of the highway and will help traffic flow more safely and smoothly. This phase of construction was part of the U.S 89, Farmington to I-84 project.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Rep. Stephen Handy and Layton Mayor Joy Petro, along with Oak Hills Constructors (joint venture of Granite Construction and Ralph L. Wadsworth) and Layton city officials, joined UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras to commemorate the opening of the new interchange. It is the fourth and final new interchange built as part of the current U.S. 89 reconstruction in eastern Davis County. Interchanges at 400 North in Fruit Heights and Oak Hills Drive and Gordon Avenue in Layton opened last year.

"Our projects are being built to improve our transportation system for all users, whether they're in a car, on a bike, riding a motorcycle or using a wheelchair," Braceras said. "This new interchange will help everyone in this area get where they want to go more safely and efficiently than they could before."

Work on the U.S. 89 project continues with construction of new bridges at Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Layton, along with final paving of the highway and completion of sign, sidewalk and driveway installation. Construction on the project is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

Project Neccesity

The U.S. 89 project improves safety and mobility on U.S. 89 and at connections with local cross streets by:

Widening U.S. 89 to three lanes in each direction from Main Street in Farmington to State Route 193 in Layton;

Adding interchanges — bridges over U.S. 89 with on/off ramps — at 200 North/400 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive.

The project also improved connections between U.S. 89 and Main Street, S.R. 193 and Interstate 84. Some sections of road were constructed to improve access to existing frontage roads and local streets. This will help local traffic access the new interchanges and cross efficiently. The frontage roads will include shared shoulders that will also function as a parallel bicycle route.

"We like to say we're building the right project for this area, designed to meet the needs of the community now and in the future," said Michael Romero, U.S. 89 project director, during construction phases of the project." "Adding the third lane in each direction on U.S. 89, along with eliminating all at-grade intersections, will allow traffic to flow much more smoothly and safely through 2040. The new frontage road system and Gordon Avenue extension, along with the new interchange bridges [and two additional bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road] will make it easier for local residents to get around their neighborhoods as well as easier to get on the highway. The new Gordon Avenue interchange and road extension is being planned and built in partnership with the city of Layton to allow for future economic development, including a new planned ‘town center.' Finally, the new pavement will extend the life of the road surface and provide a better ride for drivers."

Over the last two years, the U.S. 89 project team worked to relocate more than 150 mi. of utilities across the corridor, earthwork was performed as crews began creating the new drainage ponds, highway ramps and east side frontage road alignment.

Today's top stories