Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Walsh Kokosing has been awarded the design-build contract for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

The governors made the announcement during a news conference in Covington, Ky., on July 27. They were joined by officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

"It's great that Kokosing, an Ohio-based company, will play a pivotal role in the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project," said DeWine. "Both Kokosing and Walsh have a long history of working with the Ohio Department of Transportation, and I'm confident that we have the best people on both sides of the river to see this project to completion."

As prime contractor, the Walsh Kokosing team will continue to recruit participant companies and workers for the $3.6 billion project, which is one of the most significant infrastructure megaprojects in the nation. Approximately $3.1 billion will be spent on the design-build portion of the project. The remaining $500 million is allocated for improvements on a 2-mi. stretch of the I-75 corridor north of Linn Avenue in Cincinnati, including a new interchange for the Western Hills viaduct.

"Today shows what's possible when folks from different political parties, different states and different levels of government all work together to do what's right for our people," said Beshear. "With the help of this new design-build team, we are one step closer to building the companion bridge without tolls and providing the many families, communities and businesses that rely on this vital commercial link with new and exciting growth and development opportunities."

The contract addresses six of the corridor's eight total miles, including five miles of I-71/75 in Kentucky and one mile of I-75 in Ohio. It also includes improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge and the construction of a new companion bridge to its immediate west. Work on the two northernmost miles of the corridor in Ohio will be done under separate contracts.

The primary goals of the project include improving safety and traffic flow and maintaining connections to key regional and national transportation corridors.

"Working in concert with our local partners, we've heard loud and clear that they want to ensure this project is not only a benefit to traffic traversing the tri-state, but that it also has a positive impact on those who live here," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. "We've freed up nearly 10 acres of developable land and remain committed to minimizing the footprint of the project while maximizing the benefits to Cincinnati and the surrounding neighborhoods."

"This is one of the largest highway construction projects ever undertaken in the United States," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "We are confident that this experienced team, with its solid track record of completing projects approaching this size, possesses the talent, skills and know-how to deliver this complex bridge and highway system."

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda is moving critically needed projects forward in Kentucky, Ohio and all across the country that will make travel safer, move goods to market more quickly and improve the daily lives of countless Americans," said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. "We are proud to invest in the success of this project and partner with Governors Beshear and DeWine as they reach a key milestone on the road to delivering the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project on time, on task and on budget."

About the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is designed to improve approximately 8 mi. of Interstates 71 and 75 through Kentucky and Ohio, including the addition of a new companion bridge to the west of the existing Brent Spence Bridge to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and safety, and maintain key regional and national transportation corridors. More information about the Brent Spence Bridge Project is available at brentspencebridgecorridor.com/.

