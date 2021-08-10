Ohio Ag Equipment, a division of Ohio Machinery Co., has launched an extensive rebranding effort in response to increased company growth.

At the heart of this rebranding, Ohio Ag Equipment is introducing a refreshed logo design, a new and improved website, as well as a new tagline, "Better Equipped."

Ohio Machinery Co. entered the ag industry in 2003, doing business as Ohio Cat, and established its agriculture equipment division in 2008. Over the past 18 years, Ohio Ag Equipment has continued to grow within the ag industry and establish itself as a trusted and knowledgeable equipment dealer in Ohio.

The rebranding illustrates this evolution.

"We have grown our business and footprint in Ohio over the last several years. Our brand relaunch represents the natural evolution of that transformation," said Mike Mampieri, Ohio Ag Equipment's general manager.

"Today, Ohio Ag Equipment offers seven full-service, ag-dedicated locations across Ohio. It's imperative for our brand to reflect and promote our company as it is today and the tremendous value we offer.

"The new logo, website and tagline reflect a new era for Ohio Ag Equipment, one that better represents our core values, what we do, and how we operate. While reluctant to depart from the recognizable black and yellow that saw us through from 2003, we feel it is time to modernize our look, symbolizing our move toward a stronger, stand-alone identity."

For more information, visit www.OhioAgEquipment.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

