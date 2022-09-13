The Ohio Landscapers Association (OLA) held its annual Snow and Ice Management Clinic and Trade Show at St. Michael's Woodside in Broadview Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 25. The event is designed to provide information, training and resources geared toward improving its memberships' snow and ice maintenance practices and improving their bottom line.

Educational clinics were conducted by industry experts and covered topics ranging from understanding clients' expectations to employee training techniques to salt tracking technologies and anti-icing/liquid calibration.

The keynote speaker was Phill Sexton of WIT Advisers, a consulting company founded by Sexton, which provides advice for landscape companies on best practices and sustainable winter management. Attendees also had an opportunity to meet with representatives from Ohio's leading equipment, product and service providers along with manufacturer representatives to discuss the latest innovations in winter maintenance in the outdoor trade show area. Breakfast and lunch were provided by OLA at the event.

Established in 1965, the OLA is a non-profit trade association for landscape contractors and suppliers, encouraging professional standards and promoting the green industry. The association conducts informative meetings, educational programs and networking opportunities and serves as an advocate for its members' business interests at both the state and federal levels.

For more information, visit ohiolandscapers.org. CEG

