Ohio Landscapers Association Holds Its Snow & Ice Clinic

Tue September 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


The Ohio Landscapers Association (OLA) held its annual Snow and Ice Management Clinic and Trade Show at St. Michael's Woodside in Broadview Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 25. The event is designed to provide information, training and resources geared toward improving its memberships' snow and ice maintenance practices and improving their bottom line.

Educational clinics were conducted by industry experts and covered topics ranging from understanding clients' expectations to employee training techniques to salt tracking technologies and anti-icing/liquid calibration.

The keynote speaker was Phill Sexton of WIT Advisers, a consulting company founded by Sexton, which provides advice for landscape companies on best practices and sustainable winter management. Attendees also had an opportunity to meet with representatives from Ohio's leading equipment, product and service providers along with manufacturer representatives to discuss the latest innovations in winter maintenance in the outdoor trade show area. Breakfast and lunch were provided by OLA at the event.

Established in 1965, the OLA is a non-profit trade association for landscape contractors and suppliers, encouraging professional standards and promoting the green industry. The association conducts informative meetings, educational programs and networking opportunities and serves as an advocate for its members' business interests at both the state and federal levels.

For more information, visit ohiolandscapers.org. CEG

Burns JCB’s Mike Tople (L) and Steve Huml presented the dealership’s lineup of JCB equipment geared for winter maintenance. (CEG photo)
Ohio CAT’s Tony Marino (L) and Brian Gillard were ready to discuss the dealership’s Caterpillar equipment equipped with a Pro-Tech Sno Pusher. (CEG photo)
Kyle Franke (L) and Dustin Snyder of Western Lehigh Services were in from Allentown, Pa., with the Metal Pless Maxxpro 1048-20 snowplow, now with a full live edge — including on the hydraulic wings. (CEG photo)
Mike Kress and David Heath were busy at the Southeastern Equipment booth discussing the dealership’s lineup of Case machines equipped for winter maintenance. (CEG photo)
Greg Dunham (L) of Myers Equipment Corporation was joined by Jason Mattson, manufacturer representative of Meyer Products, to introduce the company’s lineup of snowplows and salt spreaders. (CEG photo)
ABC Equipment Rental & Sales’ Tony Migliorino was on hand to show the dealership’s Kubota equipment. (CEG photo)
Mark Mennell of Bobcat of Cleveland West/Leppo Rents informed show-goers about Bobcat’s co-brand partnership with Kage Innovation. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Rob Adamson of Boss Snowplow and Seth Ferkenstad of VSI/Boss Equipment joined Shawn Wendell of O’Reilly Equipment and Jordan Smith of VSI/Boss Equipment to introduce the dealership’s lineup of snowplows and de-icing equipment. (CEG photo)
Amy Svoboda of Chardon Welding Inc. was on hand to discuss the dealership’s line of snow maintenance equipment. (CEG photo)
Cenweld Corporation’s Lynn Biegacki (L) and Kent Kroft spoke with attendees about the dealership’s truck bodies and equipment, including this Fisher snowplow. (CEG photo)




