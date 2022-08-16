Our Main Office
Tue August 16, 2022
On Aug. 9, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded more than $52 million for various Ohio infrastructure projects through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Transportation Discretionary Grants program, which was scaled up in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Brown helped write and pass last year.
"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already getting resources to Ohio communities to improve transportation," said Brown. "I'm working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share — or more — of infrastructure investment, and this is the first step in that effort."
Projects receiving funds include:
The RAISE Discretionary Grant program provides a unique opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives. Previously known as the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Discretionary Grants, Congress has dedicated nearly $8.9 billion for 12 rounds of national infrastructure investments to fund projects that have a significant local or regional impact.