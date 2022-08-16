On Aug. 9, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded more than $52 million for various Ohio infrastructure projects through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Transportation Discretionary Grants program, which was scaled up in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Brown helped write and pass last year.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already getting resources to Ohio communities to improve transportation," said Brown. "I'm working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share — or more — of infrastructure investment, and this is the first step in that effort."

Projects receiving funds include:

A $24.45 million grant to the Ohio Department of Transportation to improve transportation infrastructure in Erie County. The Sandusky project will replace approximately five existing intersections with roundabouts along U.S. 6 and Rye Beach Road. The project also will install part of the Sandusky Bay Pathway and a multi-use path along U.S. 6 and Rye Beach Road.

A $20 million grant to the city of Cincinnati to connect the West End, Queensgate and Lower Price Hill neighborhoods with street safety improvements and create new bicycle facilities and pedestrian amenities.

A nearly $7.5 million grant to the city of Mansfield to renovate the downtown area from First Street to Fifth Street by updating LED street lighting, installing new curbs and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps, concrete sidewalks, brick pavers, delineated crosswalks, lighted plazas with seating, reestablishing two-way traffic to support local business, and providing on-street parking. Aging water and sewer infrastructure also will be replaced.

A more than $1 million grant to Washington County to improve transportation infrastructure. The project will fund the planning of an intermodal transportation corridor that will connect Marietta College and Harmar Village to downtown Marietta and surrounding areas.

The RAISE Discretionary Grant program provides a unique opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives. Previously known as the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Discretionary Grants, Congress has dedicated nearly $8.9 billion for 12 rounds of national infrastructure investments to fund projects that have a significant local or regional impact.

