Mitch Adams

OilQuickUSA, an Exodus Global company, and the United States distributor of the OilQuick Automatic Quick Coupler system, announced that Mitch Adams has joined the team as the regional business manager for western USA.

"The product itself sparked my initial interest in working with OilQuick," said Adams. "After meeting the OilQuick leadership team, I knew immediately it was a fantastic opportunity. Their commitment to customer service and product quality is second to none. I am very excited to be a part of changing the industry with OilQuick."

Adams joins OilQuickUSA most recently from the Stanley Infrastructure, where he was the service manager of all products. Prior to Stanley, Adams held various roles of increasing responsibility for Jewell Attachments.

"Mitch has serious chops when it comes to heavy machinery with expertise in hydraulics and electrical systems," said Rich Currie, vice president of sales. "He will be a great addition to our industry leading team."

For more information, visit OilQuickUSA.com.