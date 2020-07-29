--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

OilQuickUSA Partnering With Volvo Construction Equipment and Services to Provide Automatic Quick Couplers

Wed July 29, 2020 - West Edition
Volvo



OilQuickUSA, Superior, Wis., the United States distributor of the OilQuick automatic quick coupler systems, announced that OilQuickUSA and Volvo Construction Equipment and Services (VCES) have partnered to provide OilQuick's automatic coupling system on an exclusive basis to the California market.

"We are honored that VCES has chosen to partner with OilQuickUSA and we look forward to a long and successful venture. VCES provides quality equipment and exceptional service to the market they serve, precisely what we look for in dealers we do business with," said Kevin Boreen, CEO of OilQuickUSA.

OilQuick launched the world's first quick coupler system on the market in 1993. It not only has the most advanced technology for hydraulic quick couplers on the market today, it is also regarded as the safest, according to the company.

With the OilQuick system, users can change hydraulic attachments directly from the driver's cabs in just seconds.

"VCES prides itself on providing our customers with the most advanced equipment solutions, focusing on safety, productivity and uptime. To that end, we have made a significant investment with OilQuickUSA. We know the time is now for automatic coupler systems, and OilQuickUSA is the clear leader in this space, both in terms of the product and their support infrastructure," said Dan McCausland of VCES.

Volvo Construction Equipment will be a full-line dealer of the OilQuick coupler system including the OQE for excavators, the OQTR for tilt-rotators, the OQC for cranes/material handlers, the OQL for wheel loaders and the OQT for forklifts. VCES will be offering factory direct sales, service, and parts support in their dealer network in California. Its rental machines will be equipped with multiple attachment options.

Jason Johnson, OilQuickUSA director of sales, said, "We are very excited about the partnership with VCES — their sales, service, and support is a great fit. Combined with our excellent engineering and manufacturing capabilities, OilQuick will be the best supported attachment in the Caifornia market."

For more information about OilQuickUSA, call 262/607-8425 or visit OilQuickUSA.com. For more information about VCES, call 951/667-4580 or visit https://www.volvoce.com/.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News California OilQuick Volvo Volvo Construction Equipment Services