OilQuickUSA, Superior, Wis., the United States distributor of the OilQuick automatic quick coupler systems, announced that OilQuickUSA and Volvo Construction Equipment and Services (VCES) have partnered to provide OilQuick's automatic coupling system on an exclusive basis to the California market.

"We are honored that VCES has chosen to partner with OilQuickUSA and we look forward to a long and successful venture. VCES provides quality equipment and exceptional service to the market they serve, precisely what we look for in dealers we do business with," said Kevin Boreen, CEO of OilQuickUSA.

OilQuick launched the world's first quick coupler system on the market in 1993. It not only has the most advanced technology for hydraulic quick couplers on the market today, it is also regarded as the safest, according to the company.

With the OilQuick system, users can change hydraulic attachments directly from the driver's cabs in just seconds.

"VCES prides itself on providing our customers with the most advanced equipment solutions, focusing on safety, productivity and uptime. To that end, we have made a significant investment with OilQuickUSA. We know the time is now for automatic coupler systems, and OilQuickUSA is the clear leader in this space, both in terms of the product and their support infrastructure," said Dan McCausland of VCES.

Volvo Construction Equipment will be a full-line dealer of the OilQuick coupler system including the OQE for excavators, the OQTR for tilt-rotators, the OQC for cranes/material handlers, the OQL for wheel loaders and the OQT for forklifts. VCES will be offering factory direct sales, service, and parts support in their dealer network in California. Its rental machines will be equipped with multiple attachment options.

Jason Johnson, OilQuickUSA director of sales, said, "We are very excited about the partnership with VCES — their sales, service, and support is a great fit. Combined with our excellent engineering and manufacturing capabilities, OilQuick will be the best supported attachment in the Caifornia market."

For more information about OilQuickUSA, call 262/607-8425 or visit OilQuickUSA.com. For more information about VCES, call 951/667-4580 or visit https://www.volvoce.com/.