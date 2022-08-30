The 19th Annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show will be Sept. 10 to 11, 2022, on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens, Ohio.

The 19th Annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show will be Sept. 10 to 11, 2022 on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens, Ohio.

Antique trucks, construction and mining equipment will be on static display and in operation throughout the weekend. Equipment owned by the Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Park (HCRHP); members of the HCRHP, Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association; Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club Chapter 22; and other organizations will be displayed or in operation such as draglines, shovels, trucks, crawlers, dozers and more.

The show runs Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Silver Spade operators cab and bucket are located on the grounds. The Silver Spade operators cab was painted in 2017 to the original colors it was in 1965.

A food vendor along with Ice Cream Island's ice cream truck and Holy Rollers Doughnut truck will be on the grounds. The show also has a flea market and swap area. Vendor items include scale and diecast construction and farm toys; hit and miss engine parts; agriculture and industrial manuals; tools; and more.

WVU Medicine, Reynolds Memorial Hospital will have an informational booth for its Black Lung Clinic during the show. The clinic is part of the federally funded Black Lung Clinics Program that provides services to active and former coal miners living in eastern Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. They will be providing miners with information on black lung disease education including testing for black lung, prevention and treatment options. In addition, the clinic also provides benefits such as counseling to miners and miners' survivors for state and federal black lung claims.

All antique trucks, construction, crawler and mining (surface or underground) equipment are welcome to exhibit. Equipment can be in use or on static display. Exhibitor camping is available on site. Photo and history can be displayed as well.

Friday is set up day for anyone wishing to bring in their antique trucks, crawler, construction and mining equipment before the show. Admission is $5.00 per person.

A hoop structure was added to grounds in early 2021. This will help in maintenance and restoration of machinery owned by the Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Park along with being used for special events, displays and vendors during shows.

The 19th Annual Old Construction and Mining Equipment Show is dedicated to the memories of Dal Watterson and Norm Glessner. The organization will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park.

For more information, call 740/312-5385, or email [email protected]

Today's top stories