Onsite Attendance Ramps Up at JM Wood Auction in Ala.

The JM Wood three-day auction saw a dramatic return to normalcy in the post COVID-19 environment. The auction company held its event from June 16 to 18 at its company headquarters in Montgomery, Ala.

Onsite auction attendance was substantially larger than the March sale, while still including the continuation of all mandated cleanliness protocols to keep attendees safe and secure.

Online sales eclipsed $11.5 million, while more than $44 million was sold across the ramp.

Highlights of the auction included a large fleet of 2017-2016 Caterpillar rental equipment. Mining equipment from Alabama Power Company and Georgia Power Company.

Featured sellers included: The Alabama Department of Transportation, Alabama Power Company, Bottomline Equipment, Claiborne Hauling, Flint Equipment Company, Goodhope Contracting and Scott Bridge Company

"Prices were strong all three days," said Russ Wood. "This was one of the better auctions in recent memory. Onsite attendance was high and optimism was in the air"

The next auction will be a four-day September Auction for Mississippi Power Company and others. CEG