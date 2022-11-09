The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) Equip Exposition (Equip Expo) set records this year with both exhibit space and attendance reaching new highs for the show formerly known as the GIE+Expo. Held Oct. 18 to 21 at Louisville's Kentucky Expo Center, the show was once again collocated with Hardscape North America, an Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) event.

Billed as the largest trade show for outdoor power, lawn and garden, light construction and landscape equipment, the Equip Expo is geared toward providing a forum in which industry professionals can gather, learn and share knowledge, network and demo equipment from the industry's leading manufacturers.

The event opened with a Welcome Reception at the Louisville Slugger Field. The show encompassed more than 1 million sq. ft. of trade show exhibit space, including a nearly 30-acre outdoor equipment display and demonstration yard, where attendees were encouraged to "Try it before you buy it." The event also featured a host of educational seminars, certification courses, panel discussions and presentations covering the issues of most importance to the continued success and safety of business owners and their employees.

Equip Expo also included a free concert series with entertainment from The Crashers and country star Trace Adkins, sponsored by Belgard and Stihl.

Attracting more than 25,000 attendees and exhibitors from all 50 states and 49 countries, and with indoor and outdoor exhibit space for both Equip Expo and Hardscape North America, the 2022 event was the largest in the show's 40-year history.

"The trade show remains the industry's family reunion," said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Equip Exposition and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns the trade show. "This year we shook up the programming a bit and introduced lots of new ideas from an opening welcome reception and new, interactive educational sessions to Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk, a coffee bar and an expanded outdoor demo yard."

He added, "This year's numbers show the industry is strong and optimistic about 2023. The industry continues to innovate and bring new technologies to markets evidenced by the major product announcements, education, networking that went on."

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute is an industry trade association serving the interests of outdoor power equipment manufacturers and their suppliers for more than 70 years. Next year's Equip Expo returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center on Oct. 18 to 20.

For more information, visit opei.org. CEG

Today's top stories