OPEI Welcomes Record Numbers to Equip Expo 2022 in Louisville

Wed November 09, 2022 - National Edition #23
CEG


The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) Equip Exposition (Equip Expo) set records this year with both exhibit space and attendance reaching new highs for the show formerly known as the GIE+Expo. Held Oct. 18 to 21 at Louisville's Kentucky Expo Center, the show was once again collocated with Hardscape North America, an Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) event.

Billed as the largest trade show for outdoor power, lawn and garden, light construction and landscape equipment, the Equip Expo is geared toward providing a forum in which industry professionals can gather, learn and share knowledge, network and demo equipment from the industry's leading manufacturers.

The event opened with a Welcome Reception at the Louisville Slugger Field. The show encompassed more than 1 million sq. ft. of trade show exhibit space, including a nearly 30-acre outdoor equipment display and demonstration yard, where attendees were encouraged to "Try it before you buy it." The event also featured a host of educational seminars, certification courses, panel discussions and presentations covering the issues of most importance to the continued success and safety of business owners and their employees.

Equip Expo also included a free concert series with entertainment from The Crashers and country star Trace Adkins, sponsored by Belgard and Stihl.

Attracting more than 25,000 attendees and exhibitors from all 50 states and 49 countries, and with indoor and outdoor exhibit space for both Equip Expo and Hardscape North America, the 2022 event was the largest in the show's 40-year history.

"The trade show remains the industry's family reunion," said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Equip Exposition and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns the trade show. "This year we shook up the programming a bit and introduced lots of new ideas from an opening welcome reception and new, interactive educational sessions to Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk, a coffee bar and an expanded outdoor demo yard."

He added, "This year's numbers show the industry is strong and optimistic about 2023. The industry continues to innovate and bring new technologies to markets evidenced by the major product announcements, education, networking that went on."

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute is an industry trade association serving the interests of outdoor power equipment manufacturers and their suppliers for more than 70 years. Next year's Equip Expo returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center on Oct. 18 to 20.

For more information, visit opei.org. CEG

Wacker Neuson’s John Dotto demonstrates the power of this SM100 stand on mini-loader. (CEG photo)
Looking over this ASV RT-50 compact track loader are Micah (L) and Nathan Hartlaub of Thelen Brothers Complete Property Care in Elkhorn, Wis. They are new owners of their very own RT-40 CTL. Micah said they also own a few other ASVs and really like how they operate — tall cab, wide track base, posi-track system and well balanced. ASV is based in Grand Rapids, Minn. (CEG photo)
Karl Bjorkman, sales and marketing director of Altoz Precision Mowers, Greenbush, Minn., debuts Altoz’s newest addition — the Switch Brine System. The all-new Switch provides the benefits of tracks along with the versatility of multiple attachments. This is a machine that is ready to tackle a variety of tasks and terrain in some of the toughest conditions, no matter the season. (CEG photo)
Karley Perhus, Bobcat product training specialist, with the largest Bobcat track loader ever — the new T-86 compact track loader. The new Super Flow function offers enough pressure for high-speed attachments like drum rollers, asphalt planers and mulchers. Standard cab joy controllers, no DPF filters and standard machine IQ theft protection makes this machine the complete package. (CEG photo)
Mark Seeland (L) and Jeremy Bailey of Doosan Portable Power brought the company’s vibratory plates to the expo. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin Auctions was represented by Andrew Doub (L) and Kiel Owens. (CEG photo)
Polaris Commercial, Medina, Minn., introduces its new Pro XD commercial utility vehicle. This machine was built to withstand the toughest job sites without compromising on safety, durability or performance. Engineered for worksite compliance on every level and backed by Polaris innovations, the Pro XD is “raising the bar for commercial utility vehicles with industry-leading standards of excellence,” said Kyle Crosley, director, North American field sales. (CEG photo)
Caterpillar’s Greg Worley spoke about Caterpillar’s focus on versatility, such as this 305 CR mini-excavator equipped with Caterpillar’s newly available TRS (tilt rotate system) for mini-excavators with a grapple attachment. (CEG photo)
Fisher Engineering’s Norm Klimko (L) and Dave Wiley teamed up to discuss the company’s lineup of snow and ice maintenance equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Bryan Hodges of Ditch Witch Mid-States joined Rick Williams and Mike Harrell of K & K Supply at Bandit Industries’ outdoor equipment display to discuss the company’s lineup of wood and waste processing equipment. (CEG photo)
Andrew Brown of AMB Contracting, based in Berea, Ohio, puts a Takeuchi TB290 excavator through its paces in the outdoor demonstration area. (CEG photo)
Western Plows brought its Prodigy automatic wing snowplow, an oscillating skid steer attachment providing six degrees of side-to-side movement. The automatic movement of the wings provides wing plow performance on a skid steer with no additional wiring or controls. (CEG photo)
John Deere’s Ryan Ruhl spoke with attendees about the new G-Tier model 72 hp 304 G compact wheel loader with an operating weight of 13,051 lbs. and a bucket capacity of .9 to 1.4 cu. yds. (CEG photo)
Laurencio Ronquillo of New Holland was on hand to discuss the company’s growing portfolio of “Beyond Performance” equipment for construction and landscape professionals. (CEG photo)
The Equip Show set records with industry professionals from all 50 states and 49 countries attending this year’s event. (CEG photo)
Brant Kukuk (L), Ditch Witch product manager, discusses the company’s new PT37 ride-on vibratory plow trencher with Casey Ryan of Louisville, Ky.-based Lawnco. (CEG photo)
Sam McKee (L) of Blevins Management learns some operating tips from Avant Tecno USA’s Marc Alcorn on remote-control operation of the company’s Avant 735 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Show attendees lined up to get a first try on Case Construction Equipment’s newly introduced Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, available for demonstration in either dozer or loader configurations. (CEG photo)
At Hummerbee’s outdoor demonstration booth, Kirk Wilson of central Florida-based Green Acres Outdoor Power Equipment gets behind the controls of the company’s compact articulated loader equipped with grapples. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Father & Son Property Management’s William Woronka and Billy Harrington caught up with Finn Corporation’s Shannon Smith, along with Father & Son Property Management’s Austin Woronka and Jared White. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Bryce Fletcher, Moriah Myers-Bedford and Murray Fletcher of Canada-based Fletcher’s Landscaping stopped in at the Boss Products booth to learn about the company’s SR MAG Snowrator. (CEG photo)
Yanmar’s Vio35 excavator drew lots of attention. This machine offers flexibility and can be used in areas that would be inaccessible to larger excavators. (CEG photo)
Screen Machine’s Timm Miller (L) and Mark Steel spoke with attendees about the company’s SMI line of crushing and screening plants. (CEG photo)
The outdoor demo area had a Case 621G wheel loader with an Arctic HD14 sectional Sno Pusher, a combo ready for some serious snow removal. (CEG photo)
North American Cast distributor Top Notch Equipment of Plymouth, Minn., showed off its versatile Cast 23T articulated loader. The Cast loader has a lift capacity of 1,780 lbs. and boom height of 117.3 in. The 23T’s unique build allows it to tread lightly onsite with minimum ground compaction while still boasting powerful lift capacity. (L-R) are Austin Salmons of Lorenz Lawn and Landscape, Westerville, Ohio; Harry Fleegel, sales manager of Top Notch Equipment; and Hayden McCoy, also of Lorenz. (CEG photo)
Tobroco Giant of Cedar Falls, Iowa, was in the demo area for people like Nolan Parsons, owner of Parsons Property Services, Fort Wayne, Ind., to give this Giant G1200 HD a test run. With its low weight (2,750 lbs.), compact dimensions and excellent maneuverability, the Giant G1200 telescopic wheel loader operates with ease in tight spaces. (CEG photo)
Takeuchi had a demo area set up so attendees could try out different machines like these track loaders. (CEG photo)
Hiniker of Mankato, Minn., had lots of plows and snow and ice control products. A big hit is the Hiniker V-Plow Systems shown by Mike Zimprich (L) and Reggie Muellerleile, Hiniker product specialists. (CEG photo)
Jeff Wagoner (L), owner of D’Rock Grizzly in Crandon, Wis., talks with customer Robbie Langonbach, owner of Horticulture Services, Stillwater, Minn. “We use the D’Rock Grizzly to get the dirt and bark off our split wood we sell for firewood,” said Langonbach. “It works great. We absolutely love this screening system.” (CEG photo)
Kaydence Stephan, marketing director, and Mike Stephan, president, both of Kage Innovations, Oceola Wis., brought the company’s entire snow lineup: SnowFire, Snow Storm, Shadow Blade and the new Wingline Laser Guide System. (CEG photo)




