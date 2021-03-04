To meet the application needs of today's farmers who demand operator comfort, high-quality application and the most machine uptime possible, John Deere has introduced new 400 and 600 Series Sprayers. The lineup of 400 Series Sprayers includes the 408R, 410R, and 412R, while the 600 Series includes the 612R and 616R.

"Each sprayer features a new, larger cab with your choice of three comfort and convenience packages available to fit a variety of needs," Joel Basinger, marketing manager for John Deere said. "The 400 and 600 Series Sprayers turn technology into application quality and enhance machine uptime for customers."

The new cab surrounds operators in all-day comfort while delivering outstanding visibility. Three comfort and convenience packages with new lighting options are available. The Ultimate package includes a heated, ventilated leather seat that can swivel up to 24 degrees to the left or right, plus the ActiveSeat™ II suspension for a super-smooth ride. The Ultimate package also includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen satellite- and smartphone-ready radio, five USB ports, a 12-volt outlet, footrests, refrigerator, and dual-tilt steering column with leather-wrapped steering wheel. The cab's optional Category IV filtration system flows continuously filtered air into the cab to help keep the operator's station clean.

Visibility options include electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, additional cameras, and LED lighting packages to provide operators with better visibility where and when its needed.

Available John Deere AutoTrac™ RowSense™ and AutoTrac Vision keep the sprayer in the row for precise product placement, allow for increased spraying speed and help reduce operator fatigue. ISO Auxiliary Mapping enables third-party guidance monitoring. Using optional John Deere ExactApply™ technology, operators can control droplet size, spray pressure and individual nozzles on 400 and 600 Series Sprayers. Optional BoomTrac™ Pro 2 further enhances spraying accuracy by maintaining the boom's position, even when the boom is at increased heights. Optional pressure recirculation and system air purge technology also improves job quality and simplifies cleanout while reducing product waste.

"John Deere 400 and 600 Series Sprayers maintain application quality by delivering more power to the ground when and where it's needed, such as on hills, while using less fuel and providing a quieter work environment for the operator compared to previous models," Basinger said.

All 400 and 600 Series Sprayers are built with a John Deere PowerTech™ Engine and the fuel-saving CommandDrive™ powertrain that transfers power evenly to all four wheels when needed. Operators can spray over large hills with confidence, knowing that CommandDrive automatically increases engine RPM when more power is required to maintain a consistent speed and spray pattern. On flat terrain, Auto Mode maintains the selected ground speed and application rate at lower RPM, reducing fuel and DEF consumption.

"When it's time to spray, John Deere understands customers expect their sprayer to be ready to go," Basinger said. "John Deere turns technology into uptime when it comes to these sprayers."

Each 400 and 600 Series Sprayer comes with a JDLink™ connection, plus an integrated StarFire™ 6000 GPS receiver, Generation 4 CommandCenter™ display and AutoTrac guidance. "These sprayers come standard with the integrated technology farmers need to reduce overlap and maximize inputs," Basinger said.

Once activated, JDLink will stream machine and field data to the John Deere Operations Center so owners can easily monitor and track job quality, machine location and machine hours from anywhere. Farmers can setup prescriptions for individual fields within the Operations Center and push the prescriptions to the in-cab Generation 4 display so they or their operators do not have to enter this information into the display. The Analyze tools within Operations Center enable farmers to review field data, compare target rates with actual-applied rates, and adjust plans as needed. Operations Center makes it easy for farmers to securely share their data with their trusted advisors. Owners can utilize remote diagnostics and review new diagnostic trouble codes with descriptive text that help improve sprayer uptime and access to parts. In addition, the AgLogic™ app can be used to submit application jobs from the cab of the sprayer and to keep accurate records of what work was done in each field.

"John Deere makes it easy to take advantage of the benefits of a connected machine," Basinger said. "Not only can these sprayers stream machine and field data to the Operations Center, but with the owner's permission they can send machine health information to the owner's John Deere dealer. That enables John Deere Connected Support™ – where the dealer can remotely monitor the machine for any sign of trouble and fix the issue before it causes downtime, thus maximizing the sprayer's uptime."

Three models of 400 Series Sprayers are available. The 408R features an 800-gallon tank and a 280-hp PowerTech 6.8 L engine with a maximum field speed of up to 20 mph, and transport speed of up to 30 mph. The 410R is equipped with a 1,000-gallon tank and a 310-hp PowerTech 9.0 L engine. The 412R comes with a 1,200-gallon tank and is powered by a 326-hp PowerTech 9.0 L engine. The two largest 400 Series Sprayers can reach field speeds up to 25 mph and transport up to 35 mph.

Two models of 600 Series Sprayers are available. The 612R features a 1,200-gallon tank and a 355-hp PowerTech 9.0 L engine. The largest model is the 616R equipped with a 1,600-gallon tank and a 375-hp PowerTech engine. Both 600 Series Sprayers can reach field speeds up to 25 mph and transport up to 35 mph. All 400 and 600 Series Sprayers can be equipped with 90-, 100-, or 120-foot steel booms, or 120- or 132-foot carbon-fiber spray booms.

In addition to the sprayers, there are two dry spinner applicators, the 400R and 600R. The 400R is equipped with a 200-cu. ft. dry box and a 326-hp PowerTech 9.0 L engine. The 600R comes with a 200- or 300-cu. ft. dry box and 375-hp PowerTech 9.0 L engine. Both offer the integrated StarFire™ receiver, Generation 4 display, and JDLink connection, plus same cab and cab and lighting packages as the sprayers.

"John Deere 400 and 600 Series Sprayers provide new levels of operator comfort, improve application quality and feature technology that can help maximize your sprayer's uptime," Basinger said.

For more information, visit your local John Deere Dealer or JohnDeere.com. John Deere 400 and 600 Series Sprayers will be available for ordering in June.

